Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen Reveals How 'Conflicting' Choosing His 'Traitors' Alliance Was: 'I Was Trying to Play Both Sides'

Source: Peacock
By:

Mar. 6 2024, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen was certainly the underdog who surprised everyone during Season 3 of The Traitors.

The Love Island alum quickly became a fan favorite on the smash hit competition show after defying expectations with his competitive edge and being one of the most desirable Faithfuls in the game to be poached for an alliance.

Source: Peacock.

Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen surprised everyone in Season 3 of 'The Traitors.'

Bergersen chats exclusively with OK! about how underestimated he was on the show, what the cameras didn't pick up in the castle and what he made of Phaedra Parks being a traitor.

"I felt like everybody thought they could manipulate me coming into this game," the reality star says. 'It's like 'This guy's from Love Island.' or just thinking I was a young naive kid."

Source: Peacock

Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen thought people underestimated him at first.

When it came to who Bergersen aligned himself with, he ended up warming up to Peter Weber and his group despite being quite close with The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum and the other Bravo stars. However, there were elements of his decision that didn't make it to air.

"They didn't show it because obviously it didn't fit the storyline. But immediately after we got done [at the round table], I went to the other side [Parks' alliance]. I didn't want to kick people out of the room either, but I didn't really want to get these plans out," he reveals.

Source: Peacock

Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen revealed interesting moments that didn't make it to air.

"The plan was to banish Parvati [Shallow] and then I was supposed to go tell Phaedra, 'Hey, I'm really scared of Peter right now. He's acting like a Traitor. I think he got recruited,'" Bergersen noted of the strategy. "Peter was trying to save me from getting murdered, so Phaedra thought I could be a vote for her tomorrow and banish Peter."

"That was plan A. Plan B was to go with Trishelle [Cannatella]'s plan and use Parvati to banish a traitor that day," Bergersen reveals. "No banishment happened because we had the sacrifice ceremony. But when we kicked the people out of the room, I immediately went to Mercedes [Javid] and Sandra [Diaz-Twine] and had one-on-one conversations with them. I was like, 'Hey. I'm still with you guys, but I'm trying to save myself.'"

Source: Peacock

Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen shot to fame on 'Love Island.'

In the end, Parks was the Traitor to murder the influencer. "Watching the episodes you were like, 'Oh God, this is killing Phaedra,'" he said of his reaction to her decision.

Despite all of the tactical game play, Bergersen was thrilled to be a part of the experience. 'This whole thing is such a phenomenon," he adds.

Source: OK!

The Season 2 finale and reunion are set to drop on Peacock on Thursday, March 7.

