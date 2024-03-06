Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen Reveals How 'Conflicting' Choosing His 'Traitors' Alliance Was: 'I Was Trying to Play Both Sides'

"The plan was to banish Parvati [Shallow] and then I was supposed to go tell Phaedra, 'Hey, I'm really scared of Peter right now. He's acting like a Traitor. I think he got recruited,'" Bergersen noted of the strategy. "Peter was trying to save me from getting murdered, so Phaedra thought I could be a vote for her tomorrow and banish Peter."

"That was plan A. Plan B was to go with Trishelle [Cannatella]'s plan and use Parvati to banish a traitor that day," Bergersen reveals. "No banishment happened because we had the sacrifice ceremony. But when we kicked the people out of the room, I immediately went to Mercedes [Javid] and Sandra [Diaz-Twine] and had one-on-one conversations with them. I was like, 'Hey. I'm still with you guys, but I'm trying to save myself.'"