Peter Weber Says Zach Shallcross Is 'Not Putting Up With Any Drama' On 'The Bachelor': 'Wish I Could Have Done A Bit More Of That'
Even though Peter Weber hasn't been the Bachelor in three years, he still makes sure to tune into the reality show — and he's rooting for Zach Shallcross to find his happily ever after.
"I hope Zach finds what he's looking for. It seems like he's taking this very seriously and doesn't put up with any drama. I wish I could have done a little bit more of that and nipped it in the bud," the 31-year-old exclusively told OK! after he ran the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 19. "You've got to respect that. It's almost the end!"
On Monday, March 20, viewers will tune in to see how Shallcross, 26, handles Fantasy Suite dates. The handsome hunk is down to the final three, which include: Gabi Elnicki, 25, Ariel Frenkel, 28, and Kaity Biggar, 27.
"It's tough to navigate — it's not easy, so it'll be interesting to see what he does," Weber, who proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss but later dumped her to date Madison Prewett, shared. (Weber and Prewett later called it quits, and he went on to date Kelley Flanagan.)
As for if the pilot will return to the small screen, it sounds like he's not opposed to it.
"I was talking about it with my roommate, and I feel like we'd want to do The Amazing Race — that would be the coolest thing ever," the New York transplant said. "Dustin [Kendrick] just came with me on a trip because I have buddy passes because of job, and we did a quick 37 hour layover in Israel, and we knocked out a bunch of things. He's got the travel bug, so we'll see what is in the cards! That would be a lot of fun. I'd also love to do Fear Factor. I've always been obsessed with that show."
When asked if he would eat a worm, he replied, "Oh, yeah! That doesn't faze me at all. I'm not opposed to going on something other than another love reality show."
In the meantime, Weber is celebrating his recent victory: crossing the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon off his bucket list.
"I feel good! I actually prepared for this race as opposed to the marathon I did two years ago when I decided I would do it on a whim. For this one, I trained a couple of weeks beforehand. I was going for two hours, but I am happy with my time," the handsome hunk, who ran UANYC Half on March 19 on behalf of United Airlines, said. "I am just happy that I finished, and it's a good day to be alive!"
"I feel blessed to be outside and be able to do this and the energy in the city is awesome," he continued. "You can't replicate this anywhere else, and it's one of the reasons New York City is the best in the world."
During the run, in which Weber finished 2 hours and 3 minutes, he got to pass some beautiful sites, including Times Square, which was shut down. "My favorite part was coming over the Manhattan Bridge — that was a very surreal moment," he recalled. "You get to see the Freedom Tower and Empire State Building on this beautiful day. It was a dream run with all this energy. I'll never forget that!"
"United is also my dream airline. My parents flew for United and my brother, Jack, flies for them too, so it's an honor to represent them," he added.
Next up for Weber is working on making his children's book, The Adventures of Pilot Pete, into more stories.
"I'm just enjoying life and excited for summer to come. I'm continuing to fly for United, and I want to start on my book soon. Ideally, I'd love to make it into a couple of series. That's the next thing I need to settle down and get going on," he concluded.