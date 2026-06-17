Casey Anthony Crime Scene Exposed: Eerie Photos Resurface of Where 2-Year-Old Daughter Caylee Was Last Seen Alive
June 16 2026, Published 8:26 p.m. ET
Casey Anthony was charged with first-degree murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. Though a Florida jury acquitted the single mother of the charges after a six-week trial in July 2011, resurfaced crime scene photos have led skeptics to question Anthony's innocence.
Caylee Anthony Was Missing for 31 Days Before Authorities Were Alerted
Caylee was reported missing by her grandparents, Cindy and George Anthony, on July 15, 2008, who were living with the mother-daughter duo before the little girl's disappearance. The toddler was last seen alive on June 16, 2008.
The child's grandmother reported not seeing Caylee for 31 days to a 911 dispatcher and alleged that Casey's car smelled of a dead body. At the time, Casey claimed she hadn't seen her daughter for a month and accused her babysitter, Zenaida "Zanny" Fernandez-Gonzalez, of kidnapping her.
Casey Anthony Was Charged With Her Daughter Caylee's Murder
Though Caylee's body had yet to be found, the mother of one was charged with her murder in October 2008 after a hair strand discovered in her trunk was "microscopically similar" to those found on Caylee's brush.
In addition, traces of chloroform and evidence of human decomposition were discovered in her car.
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Caylee Anthony's Remains Found Near Family Home
Two months later, on December 11, 2008, Caylee’s skeletal remains were found with a blanket inside a laundry bag near a wooded area less than one-third of a mile from the Anthony family home in Florida.
Duct tape was reportedly found near the front of her skull or on her mouth. The medical examiner listed the toddler's cause of death as "homicide by undetermined means."
Casey Anthony Was Aquitted of First Degree Murder
Casey's legal team argued that the toddler had accidentally drowned in the family's pool, with George helping his daughter dispose of the little one's body.
The Florida native faced intense media backlash over her conduct during her daughter's disappearance, with widely circulated photos showing her partying while the search for her child was still underway.
She was ultimately found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child, but was convicted of misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer
She was released shortly after the verdict, following receiving credit for time served. In 2013, an appeals court later overturned two of the misdemeanor convictions.