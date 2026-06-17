Casey Anthony Crime Scene Exposed: Eerie Photos Resurface of Where 2-Year-Old Daughter Caylee Was Last Seen Alive

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Casey Anthony was charged with first-degree murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. Though a Florida jury acquitted the single mother of the charges after a six-week trial in July 2011, resurfaced crime scene photos have led skeptics to question Anthony's innocence.

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Caylee Anthony Was Missing for 31 Days Before Authorities Were Alerted

Source: MEGA Caylee Anthony's skeletal remains were found in December 2008.

Caylee was reported missing by her grandparents, Cindy and George Anthony, on July 15, 2008, who were living with the mother-daughter duo before the little girl's disappearance. The toddler was last seen alive on June 16, 2008. The child's grandmother reported not seeing Caylee for 31 days to a 911 dispatcher and alleged that Casey's car smelled of a dead body. At the time, Casey claimed she hadn't seen her daughter for a month and accused her babysitter, Zenaida "Zanny" Fernandez-Gonzalez, of kidnapping her.

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Casey Anthony Was Charged With Her Daughter Caylee's Murder

Source: MEGA Casey Anthony was arrested in connection with her daughter's death in October 2008.

Though Caylee's body had yet to be found, the mother of one was charged with her murder in October 2008 after a hair strand discovered in her trunk was "microscopically similar" to those found on Caylee's brush. In addition, traces of chloroform and evidence of human decomposition were discovered in her car.

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Caylee Anthony's Remains Found Near Family Home

Source: Court TV Caylee Anthony's remains were found nearly five months after she was reported missing.

Two months later, on December 11, 2008, Caylee’s skeletal remains were found with a blanket inside a laundry bag near a wooded area less than one-third of a mile from the Anthony family home in Florida. Duct tape was reportedly found near the front of her skull or on her mouth. The medical examiner listed the toddler's cause of death as "homicide by undetermined means."

Casey Anthony Was Aquitted of First Degree Murder

Source: Court Tv Caylee Anthony would be 20 years old in 2026.