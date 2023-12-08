OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Casey Anthony's Parents Take Lie Detector Test in Attempt to Prove Lack of Involvement in Granddaughter Caylee's Death

By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Perhaps a lie detector test will provide the answers people have so-desperately searched for in regard to the infamous death of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony more than 15 years ago.

In an upcoming two-hour special, Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, airing on both A&E and Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET/PT on January 4, 2023, George and Cindy Anthony will be forced to truthfully answer questions about what happened in the moments after their granddaughter was last seen on June 16, 2008.

casey anthony parents lie detector test caylees death
Casey Anthony's parents took a lie detector test in an effort to prove they had nothing to do with their granddaughter's death.

"Their real-time responses to the polygraph questions are laid bare in the documentary along with each spouse’s reaction to the other’s answers and the lie detector results," a press release for the true crime special stated.

In a trailer for the television broadcast, a written introduction read: "For 15 years, Casey Anthony’s parents have been accused of involvement in Caylee’s death. Now for the first time ever, they have agreed to take a polygraph test."

casey anthony parents lie detector test caylees death
George and Cindy Anthony were suspected by the public of knowing what really happened to 2-year-old Caylee Anthony.

"The test is about to begin. Please remain still," retired FBI Special Agent George Olivo, the chosen administrator of the test, informed George — who was accused by Casey of molesting his daughter and granddaughter and blamed for the toddler's death during a three-part Peacock series Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, released last year.

"This is really hard. Especially when, you know, [I] never got a chance to see my granddaughter again," George expressed in the preview for the upcoming special, as his wife chimed in, "He knows how important it is."

casey anthony parents lie detector test caylees death
Caylee Anthony was just 2 years old when she disappeared in June 2008.

The test administrator reminded George and Cindy: "If you have anything to do with Caylee’s disappearance, then the polygraph is going to show that."

The trailer proceeded to list off a series of questions Caylee's grandparents had to answer, including, "Is there a kernel of truth to any of the allegations she’s leveling against you? Did you ever have sexual contact with Casey? Is your marriage going to survive this? Did you knowingly conceal Caylee’s whereabouts?"

casey anthony parents lie detector test caylees death
Caylee Anthony's skull was found in a garbage bag in the woods with duct tape stretched across her jaw.

So much remains unknown about the little girl's death years after a meter reader horrifically discovered a garbage bag with a skull inside of it while trying to relieve himself in the woods near Casey's home five months after Caylee vanished.

The skull was found with duct tape stretched over the jaw area, and was later proven to be Caylee's, with the bag additionally holding linens and clothing from the 2-year-old's room.

Prosecutors initially charged Casey with murder in connection to her daughter's death, and she was even set to receive the death penalty — though in 2011, "the most hated mom in America" was acquitted of her child's killing, causing the unsolved case to grow cold.

