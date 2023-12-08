Casey Anthony's Parents Take Lie Detector Test in Attempt to Prove Lack of Involvement in Granddaughter Caylee's Death

Perhaps a lie detector test will provide the answers people have so-desperately searched for in regard to the infamous death of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony more than 15 years ago.

In an upcoming two-hour special, Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, airing on both A&E and Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET/PT on January 4, 2023, George and Cindy Anthony will be forced to truthfully answer questions about what happened in the moments after their granddaughter was last seen on June 16, 2008.