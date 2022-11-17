Casey Anthony's Trial Judge Shuts Down Disgraced Mother's Explanation Of Daughter Caylee's Murder
This cold case just got colder. Judge Belvin Perry Jr. firmly denied Casey Anthony's explanation for her daughter Caylee's 2008 death.
The infamous mother recently came forward in her first ever on-camera interview and claimed her father, George, was responsible for the 2-year-old's unsolved murder.
Perry explained to a news publication how Anthony's descriptive timeline of events didn't add up to create a clear picture of the truth, based on what he remembered from the 2011 trial.
CASEY ANTHONY ACCUSES FATHER FOR DEATH OF TODDLER CAYLEE: 'HE DIDN'T RUSH TO CALL 911'
The judge remains unconvinced by Anthony' claims due to the inconsistency of details within her version of the story over the past decade.
Perry added that the 36-year-old originally put blame on Caylee's babysitter, whom she accused of kidnapping.
One gruesome piece of evidence the judge revealed he couldn't ever forget was the nauseating smell of death that loomed inside of the trunk of Anthony's car right around the time the little girl disappeared.
The retired justice concluded his refutation by pointing out there was a lack of hard evidence available to prove Caylee drowned in the pool or was sexually abused by George.
Anthony's version of the devastating story was revealed in a trailer for the Peacock documentary, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which is set to be released on Tuesday, November 29.
In the interview clip, Anthony recalled not "feeling that great" in the eerie minutes before her daughter vanished and wanting "to lay down" with her daughter beside her in the bed.
"I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was," Anthony stated. "That didn't make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I'm looking to see where she could be."
NANCY GRACE SLAMS UPCOMING CASEY ANTHONY PEACOCK DOCUSERIES AS A 'MONEY AND FAME GRAB'
"He was standing there with her," she added of the last time she ever saw her daughter alive. "She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."
Anthony fled to her then-boyfriend Tony Lazzaro's house after her father assured her Caylee would "be OK."
In the spiraling weeks to follow, the mother-of-one claimed to "genuinely believe Caylee was still alive" and shut down theories that her daughter accidentally drowned in the pool.
"There was no ladder ... no way for her to shimmy up. There's no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did," Anthony concluded in regards to her alleged confession that Caylee was a victim of sexual abuse.