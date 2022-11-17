Casey Anthony's Trial Judge Shuts Down Disgraced Mother's Explanation Of Daughter Caylee's Murder

"I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was," Anthony stated. "That didn't make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I'm looking to see where she could be."

NANCY GRACE SLAMS UPCOMING CASEY ANTHONY PEACOCK DOCUSERIES AS A 'MONEY AND FAME GRAB'

"He was standing there with her," she added of the last time she ever saw her daughter alive. "She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."