Casey Anthony Is 'Not Capable' of Telling the Truth After Joining TikTok as a 'Legal Advocate,' Says Former Family Lawyer

Brad Conway, who represented Casey's parents, George and Cindy Anthony, recently appeared on NewsNation to discuss the 38-year-old's attempt to become an influencer.

"She’s the perpetual victim," Brad said of Casey. "But she’s always out there, pitching her own story, her own sad story."

The lawyer accused the mother of capitalizing on her daughter's death to make money due to her struggling to find employment after the trial.

"Nobody wants legal advice from somebody who can only offer them advice on how to hide a body and make up ridiculous lies about how it got there," he told the outlet. "What does she have to offer you in terms of actual, credible legal advice, and then, who’s going to take her seriously?"