Casey Anthony Is 'Not Capable' of Telling the Truth After Joining TikTok as a 'Legal Advocate,' Says Former Family Lawyer
Casey Anthony, who was acquitted on charges of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, is back in the spotlight after joining TikTok.
The Florida resident told her social media followers she is a "legal advocate" who will fight for her daughter, but her parents' former lawyer has come forward and accused the mother of being incapable of being honest.
"I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter," Casey said in the TikTok video, garnering over 5.5 million views in less than 24 hours.
Brad Conway, who represented Casey's parents, George and Cindy Anthony, recently appeared on NewsNation to discuss the 38-year-old's attempt to become an influencer.
"She’s the perpetual victim," Brad said of Casey. "But she’s always out there, pitching her own story, her own sad story."
The lawyer accused the mother of capitalizing on her daughter's death to make money due to her struggling to find employment after the trial.
"Nobody wants legal advice from somebody who can only offer them advice on how to hide a body and make up ridiculous lies about how it got there," he told the outlet. "What does she have to offer you in terms of actual, credible legal advice, and then, who’s going to take her seriously?"
Brad also believes Casey is using the general public's curiosity about what happened within the family to gain a following on social media.
"People want to know what really happened to Caylee Anthony. … She blamed her father, criminally implicated him in the death of her daughter," he explained. "She makes sure to let you know she might address it, and that’s what brings people in because that’s what they want to know."
In 2008, Caylee was reported missing by her grandparents. Casey initially said she’d left her daughter with a nanny who disappeared, but investigators found holes in her story.
Months later, the child's skeletal remains were found in a blanket inside a laundry bag in the woods. Casey was charged with her murder, and prosecutors alleged she used chloroform to subdue her daughter and put duct tape over her nose and mouth, thus suffocating her.
Casey's defense team argued Caylee had accidentally drowned in a pool and that the young mother's father had covered up the death, which he has denied.
The case attracted significant media attention, and much of the public sentiment went against Casey. However, the jury ultimately found her "not guilty" of Caylee's death.