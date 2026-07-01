Casey Anthony Judge Was Stunned by 'Not Guilty' Verdict, Insists Disgraced Mother 'Knows' What Happened to Late Daughter Caylee

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The judge who presided over the Casey Anthony case is convinced the disgraced mother "knows" what happened to her late daughter, Caylee. Judge Belvin Perry Jr. spoke with Nancy Grace about how the Florida mother has tried to portray herself as a "victim and truth seeker" following her 2011 acquittal during an appearance on her show on Monday, June 29.

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Casey Anthony Is Trying to Play 'Victim,' Says Former Judge

Source: MEGA Casey Anthony was arrested in October 2008 in connection to the murder of her daughter, Caylee.

"She’s trying to cast herself as a seeker of the truth. Nothing can be further from the truth," he told the journalist. The judge believed Anthony knew what happened to her daughter despite suggesting several different explanations over the years.

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Casey Anthony 'Knows' What Happened to Daughter Caylee

Source: MEGA Casey Anthony has offered several explanations for her daughter's death over the years.

Perry Jr. detailed Anthony's shifting accounts of Caylee's death, including claims that the babysitter kidnapped her, that the child accidentally drowned in the family's pool and allegations involving her late father, George Anthony. "We know the babysitter didn't take her," Perry claimed, before adding that Casey "knows the answers." Caylee was reported missing by her grandparents on July 15, 2008, who were living with the mother-daughter duo before the little girl's disappearance. The toddler was last seen alive on June 16, 2008.

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Casey Anthony Was Acquitted

Source: MEGA Traces of human decomposition were found in Casey Anthony's car.

Casey was charged with murder in October 2008 after a hair strand that was "microscopically similar" to Caylee's was found in her trunk. In addition, traces of chloroform and evidence of human decomposition were discovered in her car. Casey was ultimately found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child, but was convicted of misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Casey Anthony Describes Herself as a 'Legal Advocate'

Source: @caseyanthony/TikTok Casey Anthony returned to TikTok in March 2025.