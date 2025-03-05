Where Is Casey Anthony Now? Everything to Know About Her Life 16 Years After Daughter's Murder Trial

In her first-ever interview with the Associated Press in 2017, Casey insisted she did not kill her daughter.

"I'm still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened," she said. "Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do."

She broke her silence again in Peacock's 2022 documentary series, recalling the last time she saw Caylee alive.

"I can see him standing there with her in his arms," she said of George holding her "soaking wet" daughter. "And handing her to me and telling me that it's my fault, that I did that, that I caused that. And I just collapsed with her in my arms."

Casey's lead defense attorney, Jose Baez, previously suggested a theory in his opening statement during the trial. He hypothesized Caylee accidentally drowned in the family pool and George covered it up.

But when George testified, he denied having any knowledge of how Caylee died: "I would have done everything humanly possible to save my granddaughter if what was said happened, happened."

Authorities never suspected George in connection with Caylee's death.

George and Cindy also appeared on a true crime reality show on A&E in January 2024, where they both took lie detector tests while recounting their granddaughter's death.