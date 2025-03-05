Where Is Casey Anthony Now? Everything to Know About Her Life 16 Years After Daughter's Murder Trial
All About Casey Anthony's Personal Life
Casey Anthony, born on March 19, 1986, was living in Orlando, Fla., with her parents, George Anthony and Cindy Anthony, when her daughter Caylee Anthony went missing. She was infamously tried — and later acquitted — of first-degree murder in the case.
Casey was 22 at the time of her then-2-year-old child's disappearance.
In the 2022 documentary Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, Casey claimed she got pregnant at 18 after she was drugged and raped at a house party.
Casey Anthony Was Arrested After Her Daughter Went Missing
On June 16, 2008, Casey left the family's home with Caylee and did not return for 31 days. Her car was found abandoned in Orlando on July 15, 2008, the same day Cindy called 911 and reported her granddaughter missing.
According to George, he discovered a strong smell coming from the vehicle's trunk when he retrieved it after being impounded. Cindy also claimed Casey's car smelled as if a dead body had previously been in it.
Casey was arrested on July 16, 2008 and was indicted on first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child and making false official statements and obstructing an investigation in the months thereafter.
Later that year, on December 11, authorities found Caylee's skeletal remains in the woods less than a mile away from the Anthony family's residence.
Casey Anthony Was Found Not Guilty in the Case
The murder trial commenced in Orlando, Fla., on May 24, 2011. After the delivery of closing arguments on July 3, 2011, Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child.
However, she was convicted of four counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer during a missing person investigation. She received a four-year sentence and was fined $4,000 for each count.
Casey was released from jail on July 17, 2011, after receiving credit for time served and good behavior.
Casey Anthony Gave Her First Interview in 2017
In her first-ever interview with the Associated Press in 2017, Casey insisted she did not kill her daughter.
"I'm still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened," she said. "Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do."
She broke her silence again in Peacock's 2022 documentary series, recalling the last time she saw Caylee alive.
"I can see him standing there with her in his arms," she said of George holding her "soaking wet" daughter. "And handing her to me and telling me that it's my fault, that I did that, that I caused that. And I just collapsed with her in my arms."
Casey's lead defense attorney, Jose Baez, previously suggested a theory in his opening statement during the trial. He hypothesized Caylee accidentally drowned in the family pool and George covered it up.
But when George testified, he denied having any knowledge of how Caylee died: "I would have done everything humanly possible to save my granddaughter if what was said happened, happened."
Authorities never suspected George in connection with Caylee's death.
George and Cindy also appeared on a true crime reality show on A&E in January 2024, where they both took lie detector tests while recounting their granddaughter's death.
Casey Anthony Reportedly Dated a Married Man in 2024
In a September 2024 New York Post report, the outlet said Casey had been dating married father-of-two Tyson Ray Rhodes after their meeting at a local gym. She reportedly moved to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to stay close with her then-boyfriend, but they reportedly broke up by November of the same year.
"She gets bored easily," an insider said of Casey. "It was very exciting when he was married because he was the forbidden fruit. But once she had him, there was nowhere to go. What was she going to do with him? She grew tired and restless. So it was time to move on."
Casey Anthony Made Her TikTok Debut
Nearly 16 years after Caylee's death, Casey made a surprise social media comeback by debuting on TikTok on March 1.
In her first post, Casey revealed she was starting a new "series" as a "legal advocate" and a "researcher."
"I've been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself — and also advocate for my daughter," she said as she stated her intention to "reintroduce" herself.
Casey continued, "I'm doing this both personally for me but in a professional capacity. Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity."
She also shared a video of her new Substack page, which she created in February.