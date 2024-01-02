Casey Anthony's Dad 'Struggles' to Answer Question About Granddaughter Caylee's Remains During Lie Detector Test

Did George Anthony pass his lie detector test? We haven't found out just yet, but by the looks of it — things didn't seem to go as planned.

In an upcoming two-hour special titled, Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, airing simultaneously on A&E and Lifetime on Thursday, January 4, Casey Anthony father's videotaped polygraph test will attempt to unveil answers about the infamous, unsolved death of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony more than 15 years ago.