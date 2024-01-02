OK Magazine
Casey Anthony's Dad 'Struggles' to Answer Question About Granddaughter Caylee's Remains During Lie Detector Test

casey anthony dad struggles caylee lie detector test
By:

Jan. 2 2024, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Did George Anthony pass his lie detector test? We haven't found out just yet, but by the looks of it — things didn't seem to go as planned.

In an upcoming two-hour special titled, Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, airing simultaneously on A&E and Lifetime on Thursday, January 4, Casey Anthony father's videotaped polygraph test will attempt to unveil answers about the infamous, unsolved death of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony more than 15 years ago.

casey anthony dad struggles caylee lie detector test
George Anthony got emotional while taking a lie detector test about his granddaughter's mysterious death.

A recently released teaser for the highly-anticipated true crime special showcased George — who was accused by his daughter of molesting both her and his granddaughter — "struggling" to provide a clear response when asked if he hid information about the little girl's whereabouts after she disappeared on June 16, 2008.

Caylee was missing for five months before her remains were discovered by a meter reader, who found a garbage bag with a skull inside of it while trying to relieve himself in the woods near Casey and he daughter's home.

The skull had duct tape stretched over the jaw area, and was found alongside linens and clothing from the toddler's bedroom.

During the preview, FBI Special Agent George Olivo — the chosen administrator of the lie detector test — asked: "Did you knowingly conceal Caylee’s whereabouts?"

casey anthony dad struggles caylee lie detector test
Caylee Anthony blames her father, George, for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008.

At first, George simply responded, "No," however, he immediately started to stutter, adding, "I mean, I-I didn’t know where she was at."

"Correct. That’s all I’m asking," Olivo responded, attempting to clarify the question while repeating, "so the question again — did you knowingly conceal Caylee’s whereabouts?"

"No," George said again, though he still seemed to have a hard time giving a clear cut answer.

"OK so you’re struggling with that one a little bit. Tell me why," the FBI special agent continued, to which George admitted, "maybe because it was so close to her house where she was found."

casey anthony dad struggles caylee lie detector test
Caylee Anthony was just 2 years old went she went missing in June 2008. Her remains were found five months later.

Olivo added: "Right. But think about the times you went out looking for her. Did you know where she was that whole time?"

"No," George insisted, to which Olivo questioned, "You sure?"

"I didn’t know where she was at," Caylee's grandfather reiterated, as Olivo noted, "OK. That’s all I’m asking."

"I did not know," George repeated while starting to choke on his words.

casey anthony dad struggles caylee lie detector test
George Anthony struggled to answer a question about his granddaughter's whereabouts.

"That’s all I’m asking George," Olivo informed him before asking the disgraced grandad to "pull it together."

"I just was visualizing the woods where she was found. I’m sorry," George confessed of why he was having a difficult time completing the lie detector test.

"You’re going to have to compartmentalize as you sit here right now," Olivo declared while asking the question once more.

George then asked the question out loud to himself, stating, "Did I conceal her whereabouts? I did not know where she was at."

"OK so why are you struggling with that?" Olivo asked, as the clip transitioned into a visibly emotional George saying, "Aw, man."

TMZ shared the teaser for the upcoming TV special.

