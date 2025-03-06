Casey Anthony Torn Apart by Nancy Grace Over Infamous Mom's Latest 'Money Grab' Years After She Was Tried for Daughter's Murder
Casey Anthony has angered many with her latest attempt at rebranding almost two decades after her 2-year-old daughter Caylee's unsolved 2008 murder.
After the infamous mom introduced herself on TikTok and Substack as a "legal advocate" for "the LGBTQ community" and "women’s rights," legal analyst Nancy Grace ripped apart Casey and doubted her intentions.
"I'm deeply disheartened that 'Tot Mom' Casey Anthony has reared her head in another money grab attempt," Nancy, who covered the well-known murder trial, declared while speaking with a news publication about the situation.
Nancy proceeded to call out how Casey claimed to have been a "legal advocate" since 2011— the same year she was found not guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse and manslaughter after spending three years in jail for the killing of her toddler.
"A legal advocate since 2011? She is calling herself a legal advocate? You mean when she was tried for her daughter Caylee's murder?" the famed commentator ridiculed.
"When I first learned of Tot Mom's latest money grab, all I could think of is little Caylee," Nancy admitted before sharing a reminder of the 2-year-old's disturbing murder.
Nancy noted: "Her body sat ... decomposing in a swampy area about 10 houses from the Anthony house. I’ve been there; it’s a wooded, swampy, humid swath, littered with trash and used tires. That would have been Caylee’s final resting place had her remains not been inadvertently discovered."
"Instead of getting a job like everybody else, she essentially wants donations in exchange for listening to her Substack," the television personality, who advocates for crime victims, continued, as she called out Casey for creating a Substack account, which offers both paid and free subscriptions to her platform.
"She is not 'advocating' for her daughter," Nancy insisted. "Give her one penny, and you’re supporting her attempt to make money off notoriety for her murder trial."
The former Nancy Grace host additionally sat down for an interview with a second news outlet to further dish her thoughts about Casey launching accounts on TikTok and Substack.
Nancy accused Casey of looking for nothing more than a payday — and was shocked to see the number of people who already subscribed to the infamous mom's Substack profile in search of advice.
The TV broadcaster pointed out Casey's "legal expertise" simply comes from her being tried for her daughter's murder — which remains unsolved.
Nancy also claimed pretending to be a lawyer and offering legal advice for money is illegal without proper certification.
What Nancy hoped Casey's focus would be was finding justice for Caylee — who was not reported missing for 31 days after disappearing in her family's hometown of Orlando, Fla.
The toddler's remains were found with a blanket inside of a laundry bag in a wooded area near the Anthony family's home in December 2008.
Casey's defense team argued in 2011 that Caylee had drowned in their swimming pool and accused her father, George Anthony, of covering it up, which he denied.