Who Is Cassie Ventura's Husband? 8 Things to Know About Alex Fine
Alex Fine Was Born in Cincinnati
Cassie Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, was born in Cincinnati on March 12, 1993, but he grew up in Lake Orion, Mich.
Alex Fine Was a Football Player in College
Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2018, Fine revealed he played for Central Michigan University as a defensive back from 2012 to 2014.
Cassie Ventura's Husband Currently Works as a Personal Trainer
Fine launched his brand, Alex Fine Performance, in January 2015 after working as a personal trainer in Los Angeles. He now works with celebrities like Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Aniston, Chase Stokes and KJ Apa.
"They never have really spent one-on-one time with someone in a while, just because there's so many people around them … and that's what's interesting about this. That's why we become close," he said of his clients.
Alex Fine Met Cassie Ventura After Her Split From Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Fine's work soon led him to meet Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ventura. He initially worked as the embattled rap mogul's personal trainer before Ventura became his client.
Two months after Combs and Ventura split for good in September 2018, Fine and his now-wife debuted their romance in an Instagram photo.
He Proposed to Cassie Ventura in the Sweetest Way Possible
Only a few months since they started dating, Fine popped the question to then-pregnant Ventura in a cowboy-themed proposal.
"I knew that Alex was designing a ring, but I honestly wasn't expecting a super elaborate proposal because we already had the wedding date set, but he planned such a beautiful experience for me," she told Vogue. "I was so surprised!"
A Stevie Wonder song started playing in the background, prompting guys on horses to arrive before Fine came around.
"When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped," Ventura added. "I felt like I lost my sense of hearing. I saw just his mouth moving and he said, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night."
Alex Fine and Cassie Ventura Tied the Knot in 2019
On August 28, 2019, Fine and Ventura wed in a backyard ceremony in Malibu, Calif., in front of their 14 guests.
"We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic," said Ventura. "We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other."
He Shares Two Kids With Cassie Ventura
The pair are proud parents to daughters Frankie Stone Fine and Sunny Cinco Fine.
After their second child's birth in 2021, the patriarch penned a sweet letter to his daughters.
"I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn't perfect but its filled with so much love," he wrote on Instagram. "I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong."
He continued, "That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I'm put on this earth to support what you two love doing."
He Has Been Supportive of Cassie Ventura Amid Issues With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Fine has been there for his wife when Ventura sued Combs for rape and a decade-long abuse. He shared a photo from their wedding day on his Instagram Story, but he deleted it afterward.
When CNN released a surveillance video on May 17 showing the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting Ventura, Fine penned a lengthy Instagram post to support his wife and promote the campaign "Stop Violence Against Women."
"I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that's safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals," he wrote. "To the women and children, you're not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233."