Who Is Cassie Ventura's Husband? 8 Things to Know About Alex Fine

Only a few months since they started dating, Fine popped the question to then-pregnant Ventura in a cowboy-themed proposal.

"I knew that Alex was designing a ring, but I honestly wasn't expecting a super elaborate proposal because we already had the wedding date set, but he planned such a beautiful experience for me," she told Vogue. "I was so surprised!"

A Stevie Wonder song started playing in the background, prompting guys on horses to arrive before Fine came around.

"When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped," Ventura added. "I felt like I lost my sense of hearing. I saw just his mouth moving and he said, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night."