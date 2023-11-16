Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Rape and Physical Abuse by Ex-Girlfriend and R&B Legend Casandra Ventura in New Lawsuit

In response to the allegations, a lawyer for Diddy, Ben Brafman, told outlets, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," the lawyer continued. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said the parties had spoken before the suit was filed. “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Wigdor said. “She rejected his efforts.”

