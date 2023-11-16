Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Rape and Physical Abuse by Ex-Girlfriend and R&B Legend Casandra Ventura in New Lawsuit
Rapper and music mogul Diddy, real name Sean Combs, is facing serious allegations of rape and repeated physical abuse by his former girlfriend and R&B legend, Casandra Ventura, widely known as Cassie.
The shocking allegations have been made in a federal lawsuit filed against Combs.
According to the lawsuit, the 'Show Me Your Soul' rapper allegedly exerted control over and sexually abused Cassie for more than a decade.
The suit claims that Combs subjected the singer to physical violence, supplied her with drugs, and coerced her into engaging in sexual acts with multiple male prostitutes while being filmed.
The relationship between the two began in 2005 and lasted until 2018. Cassie alleges that just before the conclusion of their relationship, Combs forcefully entered her home and raped her.
In a legal document filed in Manhattan's Federal District Court, Cassie broke her silence surrounding the alleged incident.
"I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
In response to the allegations, a lawyer for Diddy, Ben Brafman, told outlets, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."
"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," the lawyer continued. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."
Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said the parties had spoken before the suit was filed. “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Wigdor said. “She rejected his efforts.”
Combs, also known by the stage name Puff Daddy, has been an influential figure in the commercialization of hip-hop since the 1990s.
With an estimated net worth of $1 billion, he has achieved significant success and is widely regarded as one of the most successful music moguls of all time.
The New York Times provided quotes and sources for this article.