'New Perspective': Cassie Ventura 'Feels at Peace' as She Wants 'Nothing to Do' With Showbiz
Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is finding peace and "a new perspective on life" as details continue to come out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs.
A source spilled to a news outlet that the singer has been spending most of her time on the East Coast with her husband, Alex Fine, as she focuses on "raising her daughters [while] taking a break from working in the industry."
"She feels at peace," the source added. "Cassie used to be caught up in the hustle and bustle of the industry and wants nothing to do with that now."
This comes two weeks after shocking footage surfaced of Combs kicking the 37-year-old and dragging her down a hallway in a fit of rage.
The pair first met in 2005 and had an on-again-off-again relationship between 2007 and 2018. However, in November 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the music producer accusing him of physical and sexual abuse throughout their relationship.
On Friday, May 17, Fine took to Instagram to pen a scathing statement that declared, "Men who hit women and children aren't men."
"As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable," he continued. "To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well-being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish."
Although Ventura and Combs settled the lawsuit shortly after, many have since spoken out about other acts of abuse that were allegedly committed by the artist.
Two days later, Combs posted an apology video to Instagram addressing the horrifying abuse.
"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in the video shared on Sunday, May 19. "I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."
Combs said his behavior was "inexcusable" and claimed he was taking "full responsibility" for the harm he caused.
“I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now," he continued. "I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."
