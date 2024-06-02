'New Perspective': Cassie Ventura 'Feels at Peace' as She Wants 'Nothing to Do' With Showbiz

"She feels at peace," the source added. "Cassie used to be caught up in the hustle and bustle of the industry and wants nothing to do with that now."

This comes two weeks after shocking footage surfaced of Combs kicking the 37-year-old and dragging her down a hallway in a fit of rage.

The pair first met in 2005 and had an on-again-off-again relationship between 2007 and 2018. However, in November 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the music producer accusing him of physical and sexual abuse throughout their relationship.