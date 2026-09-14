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Cassie Ventura Resurfaces on 'MobLand' Red Carpet With Husband After Fleeing U.S. and Saying 'I Do Not Intend to Move Back'

Image of Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine recently made a rare red carpet appearance in London.

Sept. 14 2026, Updated 8:36 a.m. ET

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Cassie Ventura stepped out with husband Alex Fine for the Season 2 red carpet premiere of MobLand in London on Thursday, September 10, marking a rare public appearance for the singer after relocating outside the U.S. earlier this year.

The couple attended the event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

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The Couple Stunned in Their Ensembles

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The couple walked the red carpet in London.

Ventura wore a structured gray bustier dress with a peplum silhouette and pointed-toe brown pumps for the London event, according to Page Six. Fine opted for a black knit sweater with matching pants and shoes as the couple posed together on the red carpet.

The outing marked one of Ventura's few public appearances since she testified during Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial in 2025.

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Fine Stars as Donnie in 'MobLand'

Image of Alex Fine.
Source: MEGA

Alex Fine stars in 'MobLand' as Donnie.

Fine's presence at the event was tied to his work on MobLand, where he plays Donnie, an adversary of Tom Hardy's character, Harry. The crime drama also stars Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine and Helen Mirren.

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Cassie Had Said She Did Not Plan to Return to the U.S.

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Cassie Ventura

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Image of Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura considers her move from America as permanent.

Ventura's red-carpet outing came months after she disclosed her living situation following the highly publicized trial.

"I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States," said the "Me & U" hitmaker in the filing obtained by E! News.

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Fine Has Been Her Rock

Image of Alex Fine with Cassie Ventura.
Source: MEGA

Alex Fine stuck by his wife Cassie Ventura throughout the trial.

Her husband remained a consistent presence as she navigated the period surrounding the trial.

After Ventura testified in 2025, Fine made his support for his wife clear. "Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself from her past," Fine said in the statement shared by Rolling Stone.

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Ventura Now Embraces a More Low-Key Life

Image of Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Ventura now prefers life outside the spotlight.

Ventura and Fine began dating after her 13-year, on-and-off relationship with Combs ended in 2018. The couple now shares three children.

Us Weekly offered a look at how Ventura's priorities have shifted in the aftermath of the trial. "She's living a very 'normal' life now and [is] focused on family, routines and being present, and that's been really grounding and healing for her," an insider told the publication.

"Cassie wants nothing other than to be a good example for her kids, especially the girls," the insider continued. "At the end of the day, her biggest priority is her kids. She wants to be a strong, healthy example for them and show them what it looks like to choose yourself, set boundaries and move forward even after really difficult experiences. That's what's driving her now more than anything."

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