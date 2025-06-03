Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine's Relationship Timeline: From Their First Meeting to Baby No. 3's Arrival

On Ventura's 33rd birthday in August 2019, Fine popped the question to his muse in a cowboy-themed proposal.

The "Long Way 2 Go" songstress shared further details about their engagement in an interview with Vogue, saying, "I knew that Alex was designing a ring, but I honestly wasn't expecting a super elaborate proposal because we already had the wedding date set, but he planned such a beautiful experience for me. I was so surprised!"

Ventura said "everything just stopped" when she saw Fine get down on one knee.

She continued, "I felt like I lost my sense of hearing. I saw just his mouth moving and he said, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night."