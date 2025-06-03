Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine's Relationship Timeline: From Their First Meeting to Baby No. 3's Arrival
December 2018: Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine Debuted Their Relationship on Instagram
Cassie Ventura found love with Alex Fine again after her on-again, off-again relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Two months after Combs and Ventura called it quits for good in September 2018, she debuted her romance with the personal trainer by sharing a photo of them kissing on Instagram.
"I love you Mommy," she captioned the December 2018 post, which also featured her mom, Regina.
June 2019: Cassie Ventura Announced She and Alex Fine Were Expecting Baby No. 1
After a few months of dating, Ventura confirmed she and Fine were expecting their first baby.
"Can't wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever," she shared in an Instagram update.
August 2019: Alex Fine Popped the Question to Cassie Ventura
On Ventura's 33rd birthday in August 2019, Fine popped the question to his muse in a cowboy-themed proposal.
The "Long Way 2 Go" songstress shared further details about their engagement in an interview with Vogue, saying, "I knew that Alex was designing a ring, but I honestly wasn't expecting a super elaborate proposal because we already had the wedding date set, but he planned such a beautiful experience for me. I was so surprised!"
Ventura said "everything just stopped" when she saw Fine get down on one knee.
She continued, "I felt like I lost my sense of hearing. I saw just his mouth moving and he said, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night."
August 2019: Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine Tied the Knot
Just two weeks after their engagement, Fine and Ventura wed in a backyard ceremony in Malibu, Calif., on August 28, 2019.
"We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic," Ventura said of their wedding, which was attended by only 14 guests. "We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other."
December 2019: Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine Welcomed Their First Baby
On December 6, 2019, Ventura and Fine welcomed their first child together, Frankie Stone.
March 2021: Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine's Baby No. 2 Was Born
Ventura and Fine expanded their family on March 22, 2021, with the birth of their second child, Sunny Cinco.
While her second pregnancy was reportedly "totally unexpected," the "Love a Loser" singer said she and Fine were "so excited" after learning the news.
"I love that Frankie's going to have a sibling super close in age," Ventura explained. "Plus, we're home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all 'baby,' so in that sense, the timing is ideal. But after this, I need my body back for a minute before even considering another."
May 2024: Alex Fine Shared a Statement After CNN Unearthed the Infamous Hotel Security Footage
After Ventura sued Combs for rape and a decade-long abuse, Fine showed support by uploading a since-deleted photo from their wedding day on his Instagram Story.
On May 17, 2024, CNN shared the disturbing surveillance video showing Combs assaulting Ventura at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2016. Following the release of the clip, Fine shared a lengthy Instagram post promoting the campaign "Stop Violence Against Women."
"I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that's safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals," he wrote. "To the women and children, you're not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233."
May 2025: Alex Fine Supported Cassie Ventura During Her Testimony in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial
Fine stayed by Ventura's side when she took the witness stand in Combs' federal s-- crimes trial for four days in May. However, he had to leave the court briefly during the second day of his wife's cross-examination due to a potential conflict of interest if he were to testify at a later time.
May 27, 2025: Cassie Ventura Gave Birth to Her Third Child With Alex Fine
Ventura and Fine officially welcomed their third baby on May 27, just two weeks after the "Is It You" songstress testified in Combs' trial.
According to a news outlet, the mom-of-three gave birth at a New York City hospital.