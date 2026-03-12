Cassie Ventura Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 in Return to Instagram After Testifying at Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Harrowing Trial
March 12 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Cassie Ventura made her return to Instagram to honor husband Alex Fine — and she gave fans the first glimpse at their third baby, whom they welcomed in May 2025. It marked her first post since ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' began his four-year jail sentence.
On Thursday, March 12, the singer took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her spouse turning 33, writing, "I love you best friend. Happy Birthday."
Cassie Ventura Shares First Photo of Baby Boy
The accompanying black-and-white photo featured the fitness expert laying down on a couch with their tot and a baby blanket resting on top of him. The mom-of-three, 39, covered their little boy's face with a red heart emoji.
The couple, who married in 2009, have not revealed the baby's name. They also share a daughter born in 2019 and one born in 2021.
Ventura was dragged into the headlines after testifying in Combs' 2025 trial, as she alleged he was physically and sexually abusive toward her throughout their on-off romance, which spanned from 2007 to 2018.
Released audio and video footage proved her claims, as the rapper, 56, was seen kicking her as she curled up on the floor of a hotel hallway in 2016. In another clip, Ventura was heard begging someone for help, saying she feared Diddy would "kill" her.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abused Cassie Ventura
Ventura admitted she agreed to participate in her ex's sexual gatherings — known as "freak offs," where she was intimate with other people — as she felt the need to please him. She also confessed she did so out of fear of retribution.
The "Long Way 2 Go" singer said the parties led to multiple health complications, including developing stomach issues and UTIs. She also testified that she became addicted to opiates, as she relied on them to make her feel "numb" during the abusive relationship.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Sentenced to Prison
In the end, the music mogul was found not guilty of s-- trafficking and racketeering, though he was found guilty on prostitution charges. He's currently serving out a 50-month prison sentence.
Ventura's lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor praised his client for filing her civil complaint against Diddy in 2023, as her doing so is what led to others coming out with their sexual abuse allegations against him and uncovered his salacious lifestyle.
"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of s-- trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution," the attorney continued. "By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice."
"We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial," Wigdor added. "This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."