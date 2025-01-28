Catelynn Lowell Shares Heartbreaking Update on Relationship With Adopted Daughter Carly: 'Fighting for Communication'

“We've asked her parents and continue to do so, 'Is it Carly not wanting contact?'" Catelynn shared. "Because if it's Carly not wanting contact, it would hurt, but we would understand and say, 'Hey, if you ever want to have it, we're here and we totally understand that all of this could be hard for you.'"

She went on to add if it’s just Carly’s “parents acting out of fear,” then she has a “duty” to demonstrate to her daughter she’s “fighting for communication.” Catelynn feels this is “ultimately best for her,” assuming it’s what Carly wants.

Fans have followed the famous couple on their journey since the first season of 16 and Pregnant and are still tuning in to watch them on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.