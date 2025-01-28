Catelynn Lowell Shares Heartbreaking Update on Relationship With Adopted Daughter Carly: 'Fighting for Communication'
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra gave their daughter Carly up for adoption in 2009, but according to a new update from Lowell, the open adoption relationship they agreed to has become nonexistent.
The Teen Mom OG star revealed Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, blocked her phone number and “100 percent closed the adoption.”
Through the years, the reality stars worked hard to maintain communication with Carly and her parents, but things are so distant the Davis’ told her to "quit sending gifts because it was inappropriate and uncalled for.”
Catelynn explained things are “not in a good place,” telling E! News she and Tyler are continuing to try to gain clarity on the new change.
“We've asked her parents and continue to do so, 'Is it Carly not wanting contact?'" Catelynn shared. "Because if it's Carly not wanting contact, it would hurt, but we would understand and say, 'Hey, if you ever want to have it, we're here and we totally understand that all of this could be hard for you.'"
She went on to add if it’s just Carly’s “parents acting out of fear,” then she has a “duty” to demonstrate to her daughter she’s “fighting for communication.” Catelynn feels this is “ultimately best for her,” assuming it’s what Carly wants.
Fans have followed the famous couple on their journey since the first season of 16 and Pregnant and are still tuning in to watch them on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
Catelynn noted Carly’s adoption and their ongoing issues will be a topic on the new season when it premieres on January 30, explaining, “I think that culturally, adoption is only talked about in a positive light. And so when we started talking about the hardships that we have and the emotions that we go through that are hard, people came at us and they were like, well, 'What do you mean? You should be grateful.' And it's like, well, adoption isn't just all cupcakes and rainbows. There's trauma, there is hurt, there's sadness, there's what ifs, there's so many hard sides of it too."
“We're just in a season of life where a lot of the hard things are coming up for us, especially as Carly gets older, and it's okay to feel the hard stuff and process through it, and it needs to be talked about,” the MTV star added.
Though Catelynn hasn’t overtly said she regrets giving Carly up for adoption, she expressed she has been down some “major black holes” recently and wishes she had been more educated about the decision she was making at the time.
"Whether she just wants a relationship with her biological siblings, if she wants to have a relationship with us, awesome,” she said. “If she doesn't, totally understand. Whatever that looks like for her.”