Catherine O’Hara Skipped January 11 Golden Globes Despite Being Nominated Just 3 Weeks Before She Was Pronounced Dead

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara skipped this year's Golden Globes on January 11 despite being nominated for her role in Apple TV's The Studio. Her absence came just a few weeks before it was announced that the actress passed away at age 71 on Friday, January 30. The cause of the Home Alone's star death has not yet been revealed, but CAA shared she was battling a "brief illness" before she passed.

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Catherine O'Hara Last Seen in Public?

Source: mega Catherine O'Hara was 71 when she died on Friday, January 30.

According to a report, a call for medical aid came at 4:48 a.m., and she was rushed to the hospital from her Brentwood, Calif., home in "serious" condition before she was pronounced dead. The mother-of-two's last public appearance was at the September 2025 Emmys, where she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Last of Us. Some thought O'Hara looked frail at the show, but she flashed a smile while on the red carpet, dressed in a black long-sleeved gown.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Joked About Dying in a 2025 Interview

Source: mega The iconic star was battling a 'brief illness' when she passed.

Following her unexpected passing, comments O'Hara made about her mortality in a March 2025 interview went viral. During the discussion alongside her The Studio costars Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn, the trio was asked, "As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?" "I’ve been treated that way lately," O'Hara admitted. "Am I dying or something?" "This is how we wanted to tell you. This man’s actually a doctor," quipped Rogen. "This is a fake interview," he added, with Hahn joking it was "all set up."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stars Pay Tribute to Catherine O'Hara

Source: mega O'Hara's 'Home Alone' costar Macaulay Culkin honored her on Instagram.

Tributes to the Schitt's Creek fan-favorite came pouring in on social media after her death was confirmed. One of the most touching ones came from Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in Home Alone. "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you," the star, 45, captioned his Instagram upload, which included two photos of them together. "I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” Culkin added a comment under his post, writing, "I’m mad about this."

Source: mega Catherine O'Hara is survived by husband Bob Welch and their two sons.