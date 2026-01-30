or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Catherine O'Hara
OK LogoNEWS

Catherine O’Hara Skipped January 11 Golden Globes Despite Being Nominated Just 3 Weeks Before She Was Pronounced Dead

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara was absent at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Updated 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara skipped this year's Golden Globes on January 11 despite being nominated for her role in Apple TV's The Studio. Her absence came just a few weeks before it was announced that the actress passed away at age 71 on Friday, January 30.

The cause of the Home Alone's star death has not yet been revealed, but CAA shared she was battling a "brief illness" before she passed.

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Catherine O'Hara Last Seen in Public?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Catherine O'Hara was 71 when she died on Friday, January 30.
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara was 71 when she died on Friday, January 30.

According to a report, a call for medical aid came at 4:48 a.m., and she was rushed to the hospital from her Brentwood, Calif., home in "serious" condition before she was pronounced dead.

The mother-of-two's last public appearance was at the September 2025 Emmys, where she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Last of Us.

Some thought O'Hara looked frail at the show, but she flashed a smile while on the red carpet, dressed in a black long-sleeved gown.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Joked About Dying in a 2025 Interview

Photo of The iconic star was battling a 'brief illness' when she passed.
Source: mega

The iconic star was battling a 'brief illness' when she passed.

Following her unexpected passing, comments O'Hara made about her mortality in a March 2025 interview went viral.

During the discussion alongside her The Studio costars Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn, the trio was asked, "As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?"

"I’ve been treated that way lately," O'Hara admitted. "Am I dying or something?"

"This is how we wanted to tell you. This man’s actually a doctor," quipped Rogen.

"This is a fake interview," he added, with Hahn joking it was "all set up."

MORE ON:
Catherine O'Hara

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stars Pay Tribute to Catherine O'Hara

Photo of O'Hara's 'Home Alone' costar Macaulay Culkin honored her on Instagram.
Source: mega

O'Hara's 'Home Alone' costar Macaulay Culkin honored her on Instagram.

Tributes to the Schitt's Creek fan-favorite came pouring in on social media after her death was confirmed.

One of the most touching ones came from Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in Home Alone.

"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you," the star, 45, captioned his Instagram upload, which included two photos of them together. "I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Culkin added a comment under his post, writing, "I’m mad about this."

Photo of Catherine O'Hara is survived by husband Bob Welch and their two sons.
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara is survived by husband Bob Welch and their two sons.

Her The Last of Us costar Pedro Pascal also mourned the Emmy winner's death, writing, "Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always ♥️ The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara."

"Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed," added her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costar Justin Theroux.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.