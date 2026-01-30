or
Catherine O'Hara Made Eerie Prediction About Her Demise in Resurfaced 2025 Interview: 'Am I Dying?'

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: MEGA

Catherine O'Hara made an eerie prediction about her death in a resurfaced interview from 2025.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Catherine O'Hara had an eerie premonition about her sudden death.

During a March 2025 interview, the actress hinted at her eventual demise as she sat down with her Schitt's Creek costars Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn.

The interviewer asked, “As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?” to which O'Hara replied, “I’ve been treated that way lately. Am I dying or something?”

Source: @latimes_entertainment/Instagram

Catherine O'Hara died at age 71.

The TV star was clearly teasing, and Rogen played into the joke.

“This is how we wanted to tell you. This man’s actually a doctor,” he quipped and pointed at the interviewer. “This is a fake interview.”

“All set up,” Hahn agreed.

The Los Angeles Times captioned the video, “Catherine O’Hara confronted her own mortality in the L.A. Times studio.”

Catherine O'Hara Died at Age 71

Image of Catherine O'Hara's cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Source: @latimes_entertainment/Instagram

Catherine O'Hara's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

O'Hara passed away at age 71 on Friday, January 30.

Per the Los Angeles Fire Department, paramedics arrived at the actress' house in Brentwood, Calif., at 4:48 a.m. on Friday morning, responding to a medical aid call. She was rushed to the hospital in "serious" condition and died shortly after.

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Catherine O'Hara

When Did Catherine O'Hara Make Her Final Red Carpet Appearance?

Image of Catherine O'Hara seemingly predicted her death.
Source: MEGA

Catherine O'Hara seemingly predicted her death.

O'Hara appeared frail during her final public appearance at the Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025. She was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on The Studio and Guest Actress for a Drama Series on The Last of Us. Despite rumors that she looked weak, the Beetlejuice alum stunned in a long-sleeved black gown with a sequin neckline and long pleated skirt. She attended the event with her husband, Bo Welch, who posed alongside her on the red carpet.

She appeared in good spirits as she embraced Bowen Yang at Apple TV's Emmy after-party.

Image of Catherine O'Hara was previously diagnosed with COVID.
Source: MEGA

Catherine O'Hara was previously diagnosed with COVID.

It's unclear whether O'Hara was ill before her passing, although she did previously reveal she suffered from COVID while filming The Studio.

“I got COVID at The Sphere, and that’s all I could see watching that one. I can see my posture is just [droops her body],” she explained. “I didn’t test because we were trying to finish shooting, and we were leaving town in a day or two, so we had to shoot all those scenes.”

“I just kept my distance,” O’Hara added. “At one point, I had a water bottle down on the floor, and Evan [Goldberg] came over and he said, 'Oh, do you want your water?' 'No, don’t pick it up!' I just knew, like, ‘Don’t touch anything!’ Thank God I didn’t give it to anyone.”

