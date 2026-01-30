Catherine O'Hara Made Eerie Prediction About Her Demise in Resurfaced 2025 Interview: 'Am I Dying?'

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara had an eerie premonition about her sudden death. During a March 2025 interview, the actress hinted at her eventual demise as she sat down with her Schitt's Creek costars Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn. The interviewer asked, “As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?” to which O'Hara replied, “I’ve been treated that way lately. Am I dying or something?”

The TV star was clearly teasing, and Rogen played into the joke. “This is how we wanted to tell you. This man’s actually a doctor,” he quipped and pointed at the interviewer. “This is a fake interview.” “All set up,” Hahn agreed. The Los Angeles Times captioned the video, “Catherine O’Hara confronted her own mortality in the L.A. Times studio.”

Catherine O'Hara Died at Age 71

Source: @latimes_entertainment/Instagram Catherine O'Hara's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

O'Hara passed away at age 71 on Friday, January 30. Per the Los Angeles Fire Department, paramedics arrived at the actress' house in Brentwood, Calif., at 4:48 a.m. on Friday morning, responding to a medical aid call. She was rushed to the hospital in "serious" condition and died shortly after. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

When Did Catherine O'Hara Make Her Final Red Carpet Appearance?

Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara seemingly predicted her death.

O'Hara appeared frail during her final public appearance at the Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025. She was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on The Studio and Guest Actress for a Drama Series on The Last of Us. Despite rumors that she looked weak, the Beetlejuice alum stunned in a long-sleeved black gown with a sequin neckline and long pleated skirt. She attended the event with her husband, Bo Welch, who posed alongside her on the red carpet. She appeared in good spirits as she embraced Bowen Yang at Apple TV's Emmy after-party.

Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara was previously diagnosed with COVID.