Catherine O'Hara Was Rushed to the Hospital in 'Serious Condition' at 5 in the Morning Before She Died

Photo of Catherine O'Hara
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara was 71 when she died.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

More details are coming to light after it was revealed legendary actress Catherine O'Hara died on Friday, January 30.

According to a report, an ambulance was called to the star's Brentwood, Calif., home at 4:48 a.m., where she was in "serious condition" when rushed to the hospital.

The Schitt's Creek star was 71 when she was pronounced dead.

Catherine O'Hara's Final Public Appearance

Photo of Catherine O'Hara's last public appearance was at the Emmys in September 2025.
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara's last public appearance was at the Emmys in September 2025.

The cause of her death has not yet been revealed, however, CAA stated she was battling a "brief illness."

O’Hara had also struggled with a rare condition known as situs inversus, where organs in the chest and abdomen are mirrored to the opposite side.

The Actress Joked About Dying in 2025

Photo of In March 2025, the star made a joke about dying during an interview.
Source: mega

In March 2025, the star made a joke about dying during an interview.

As OK! reported, the movie star's final public appearance came at the Emmys in September 2025.

Some thought O'Hara looked more frail than usual, but she was all smiles on the red carpet, where she donned a long-sleeved black gown. At the show, she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Last of Us.

O'Hara won two Emmys during her career, her most recent one being for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Schitt's Creek.

The Home Alone alum didn't attend the 2026 Golden Globes earlier this month despite being nominated.

Catherine O'Hara

Photo of The 'Schitt's Creek' scene-stealer married Bo Welch in 1992.
Source: mega

The 'Schitt's Creek' scene-stealer married Bo Welch in 1992.

Weirdly enough, several months before her awards show appearance, she mentioned her mortality during an interview with The Studio costars Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn.

In the March 2025 chat, the trio was asked, "As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?"

"I’ve been treated that way lately," O'Hara replied. "Am I dying or something?"

"This is how we wanted to tell you. This man’s actually a doctor," Rogen joked.

"This is a fake interview," he continued, with Hahn adding it was "all set up."

Photo of The star won two Emmys and numerous other accolades during her career.
Source: mega

The star won two Emmys and numerous other accolades during her career.

O'Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.

The spouses first met when Welch worked as a production on her hit 1998 film Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

"People always say, ‘Communicate,’ right? ‘Tell them how you’re feeling.’ We do a lot of it with jokes," she gushed to an outlet of their relationship in 2024. "We’ll make fun of each other instead of yelling at each other. Sarcasm helps!"

