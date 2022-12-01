Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Cryptic Post About Privacy After Getting Candid About Two Decade-Spanning Marriage To Michael Douglas
Despite her penchant for being candid, it seems actress Catherine Zeta-Jones still deeply values her privacy.
On Thursday, December 1, the star took to Instagram with a cryptic text post detailing the importance of keeping some things close to the chest.
“Not every beautiful experience — is to be shared — or talked about,” read the quote attributed to author Lalah Delia. “Some experiences are [sacredly] only yours.”
Zeta-Jones accompanied the image with a powerful caption about embracing life. “You are your most precious gift,” she wrote. “Make sure you are holding on to every moment.”
Though it seems Zeta-Jones may aspire to keep some facets of her life private, there’s one topic the actress has long been proud to openly discuss: Her 22-year-long marriage to her husband, fellow actor Michael Douglas.
Last month, Jones got candid about her longtime romance with Douglas, sharing that she “lucked out big time” by landing the Fatal Attraction star as her life partner.
“I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy,” Jones spilled while attending the premiere of Wednesday alongside her eldest child, 22-year-old, Dylan Douglas, one of the two kids she shares with The Kominsky Method star.
“He’s a wonderful husband,” the Oceans Twelve lead continued of her longtime love. ”He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael.”
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SAYS SHE 'LUCKED OUT BIG TIME' BY LANDING HUSBAND MICHAEL DOUGLAS
The star seemingly reiterated her love for her famous hubby during an interview a few weeks later, getting candid about successfully navigating more than two decades of marriage.
"It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," Zeta-Jones, 53, said of Douglas, 78.
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES ADMITS BEING MARRIED TO MICHAEL DOUGLAS IS A 'CRAZY THING' AFTER 22 YEARS TOGETHER
"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale," she joked during a recent sit-down with The Telegraph.