22 Years & Still Going Strong! Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' Sweetest Social Media Moments Of 2022

czj ig pp
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram
By:

Dec. 3 2022, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

A love for the ages! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were first introduced back in 1998 when the Ocean's 12 actress was 28-years-old and Ant-Man actor was 53-years-old. Despite their age difference, sparks flew! They got engaged the following year and on November 18, 2000, the happy couple said "I Do."

Zeta-Jones and Douglas — who now share Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19 — just celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and despite admitting to ups and downs in their marriage, their relationship is as strong as ever.

"I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy," she gushed at the Netflix premiere of Wednesday. "He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES PUTS SEXY TONED LEGS ON DISPLAY IN PANTS-LESS LOOK AFTER SPILLING MARRIAGE REVELATIONS

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the duo's cutest social media moments of 2022.

A Couple's Ski Date

czj ig
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

Zeta-Jones and Douglas showed off their skiing skills as they hit the slopes!

"Who else is watching the winter olympics??" she wrote next to the February snap. "I think I could go for the gold in skiing."

A Valentine's Day Trip

czj ig
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

The Mask of Zorro star shared a photo of one of their many romantic travels together on Valentine's Day this year.

A Sweet Car Selfie

czj ig
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

The Chicago star and her hubby were all smiles in a candid, March selfie Zeta-Jones captioned, "here’s lookin’ at you kid."

MICHAEL DOUGLAS & CATHERINE ZETA-JONES LIST POSH CENTRAL PARK PENTHOUSE FOR A WHOPPING $21.5 MILLION — TOUR THEIR GLAMOROUS DIGS

Shared Birthday Festivities

czj ig
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

Douglas and Zeta-Jones not only share roles as spouses, parents and Hollywood entertainers — they even share their birthdays! The lovebirds were both born on September 25.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to post photos of the festivities, with one of the pictures showing them both leaning toward the cake to blow out their candles together.

Forehead Kisses In Paris

czj ig
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

Zeta-Jones posted a selfie of Douglas giving her a tender kiss on the forehead during their visit to Paris in early November.

Anniversary Affection

czj ig
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

Zeta-Jones shared a snapshot of an adorable smooch with her hubby on Saturday, November 19.

"22 years and 1 day!" she wrote at the time. "It’s in the fine details..love you sweetheart. Happy Anniversary❤️♥️❤️♥️."

