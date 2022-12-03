22 Years & Still Going Strong! Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' Sweetest Social Media Moments Of 2022

A love for the ages! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were first introduced back in 1998 when the Ocean's 12 actress was 28-years-old and Ant-Man actor was 53-years-old. Despite their age difference, sparks flew! They got engaged the following year and on November 18, 2000, the happy couple said "I Do."

Zeta-Jones and Douglas — who now share Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19 — just celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and despite admitting to ups and downs in their marriage, their relationship is as strong as ever.

"I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy," she gushed at the Netflix premiere of Wednesday. "He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."