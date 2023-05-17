Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Daughter Carys Makes Rare Appearance At Cannes Film Festival — See Photos
This famous offspring made quite a splash at the Cannes Film Festival!
On Tuesday, May 16, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony for the 2023 event with their 20-year-old daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas.
The aspiring musician made her debut in a white lace Elie Saab gown with her hair up while her mom stunned in a flowing red gown by the same designer. The Wall Street actor — who was presented with an honorary Palme d’Or during the ceremony — looked dapper in a black two-piece suit and a bow tie.
Carys seems to have a great relationship with the Hollywood power couple, with Catherine recently poking fun at the young adult in a recent throwback comparing her to the pouty Wednesday Adams.
"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣 I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣 Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤," the Chicago actress wrote alongside a video of Carys looking glum while in a school play when she was younger.
Catherine and Michael love to show off their children, as the two stepped out with their 22-year-old son, Dylan Zeta Douglas, at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere back in February.
During an interview, Dylan was asked how proud he was of his award-winning parents. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great," he gushed. "And they also do good work on the screen."
"There's some competition, friendly competition," Dylan admitted of the dynamic between his highly successful mom and dad. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here."