Catherine Zeta-Jones Comically Compares Daughter Carys To Wednesday Adams: 'I Love You My Little Rain Cloud'
Catherine Zeta Jones is one cheeky mom! On Thursday, December 22, the Wednesday actress took to Instagram to post a sweet throwback video of her 19-year-old daughter, Carys, performing in a school play with a face-full of dark makeup while looking anything but thrilled to be singing onstage.
"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣 I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣 Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤," Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Adams in the Netflix series, wrote alongside the video of her offspring — whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas.
"Lol she was not feeling it 😂😂😂😂😂😂," one fan commented below the clip, while another chimed in, "Her face at the end 😂 that’s some serious sass and I am here for it 🔥."
"Oh wow! Young lady is sassy..lol. She's definitely a Wednesday! 😂," an additional user pointed out while one follower empathized with the disgruntled young performer, adding, "I don’t blame her if it’s about the song 😂 But if she’s always like that, she’s deff a Wednesday."
Despite poking fun at her kiddo, the Chicago star recently revealed she scored major brownie points with her daughter and her 22-year-old son, Dylan, after snagging a role in the upcoming National Treasure reboot series based off of the 2004 and 2007 action films.
"I said, 'Look, I'm doing this show. You wouldn't have seen it, you were only babies when it came out but you know how much I love history and treasures," Zeta-Jones recalled in an interview of when she told her kids about her latest project. "[My son] went, 'Are you doing National Treasure?' I went, 'How do you know about that?' And they said, 'Are you kidding me? We love those movies!'"
"And all their friends, when they found out I was cast, there were high-fives," the brunette beauty revealed, adding victoriously, "I became the coolest mom ever."