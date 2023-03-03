OK Magazine
Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Husband Michael Douglas Flash Her If He Fails To Swing 'Past The Ladies Tee' During Golf

By:

Mar. 3 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Michael Douglas revealed how he and wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, keep their marriage spicy.

The Wall Street actor admitted in a recent interview that he and his spouse of 22-years make a cheeky bet with each other every time they are out on the golf course alone together.

Douglas, 78, explained he must “whip it out” if he doesn’t “hit it past the ladies’ tee," although he noted he tends to hit his mark “most of the time.”

“There have been times when we’re playing alone, and [I] have to give her a little show because we are competitive," he explained before clarifying, "But only when I play with my wife.”

This shocking admission is actually not a new development as the completive Zeta-Jones, who shares son, Dylan, 22, and daughter, Carys, 19, with her partner, revealed their risqué routine years ago. “We have a bet that if he ducks a shot, he has to drop his pants,” she said during a 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“There has been an issue with paparazzi, so I make him go into the bushes. A deal is a deal," the Chicago star, 53, quipped but noted she would make the same bets with “any man” she competes against.

MORE ON:
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Although there is mutual admiration between the longtime loves, according to their son, the two have a healthy competitive nature when it comes to their careers as well.

"I'm very, very proud," the famous offspring noted of her iconic Hollywood parents. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."

Source: OK!

"There's some competition, friendly competition," Dylan added of the two. "It's great to see both my parentsstill doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here.

The Guardian conducted the interview with Douglas.

