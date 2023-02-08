Family Night Out! Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Son Dylan

Catherine stunned in a strapless black and gold gown, as the Wall Street alum rocked a blue silk button-down shirt and classic black suit. The famous offspring wore a printed top with a blue suit jacket to coordinate with his award-winning parents.

"I'm very, very proud," Dylan gushed over his highly accomplished parents at the event. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."