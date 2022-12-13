She's Still Got It! Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Singing Chops By Serenading Her Cute Pooch
Though Catherine Zeta-Jones hasn't been in a Broadway production for quite some time, she proved via an Instagram Story post that her singing voice is still in tiptop shape.
On Sunday, December 11, the actress had someone roll the camera as a stylist worked on her dark tresses, and she suddenly burst into song, appearing to sing a tune by Rod Stewart.
"Have I told you lately that I love you ..." she belted out while petting her small four-legged friend who was wearing a sweater, situated cozily in her lap. The mom-of-two and the hair guru shared a quick laugh as he finished touching up her long locks.
The Oscar winner, 53, has been making the press rounds lately to promote two brand new TV shows she scored roles in: Netflix's Wednesday and Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History. For the latter's premiere event on Monday, December 5, she brought along her and Michael Douglas' son, 22-year-old Dylan Douglas.
"I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he's a good son. It's just the best," she gushed on the red carpet, noting that family life — the spouses also have 19-year-old daughter Carys — "gets better and better" with each passing year.
22 YEARS & STILL GOING STRONG! CATHERINE ZETA-JONES & MICHAEL DOUGLAS' SWEETEST SOCIAL MEDIA MOMENTS OF 2022
In fact, Zeta-Jones spilled she earned a huge stamp of approval from her offspring upon securing the Disney+ gig.
"I said, 'Look, I'm doing this show. You wouldn't have seen it, you were only babies when it came out but you know how much I love history and treasures," the timeless beauty recalled in an interview with costars. "[My son] went, 'Are you doing National Treasure?' I went, 'How do you know about that?' And they said, 'Are you kidding me? We love those movies!
"And all their friends, when they found out I was cast, there were high-fives," she added. "I became the coolest mom ever."
The Welsh movie star and her husband's tykes are following in their Hollywood footsteps, with Carys taking up modeling and Dylan dabbling in acting.
"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career.' But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that," spilled the Chicago lead. "I can only encourage them to do what they love. They're both extremely bright."