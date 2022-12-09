'Extremely Hip' Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became The Coolest Mom Ever' After She Joined 'National Treasure' Cast

Zeta-Jones — who has also shined in the spotlight for her recent success in Netflix's Wednesday series — shared her son and daughter's reaction when she revealed her starring role in Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SAYS FAMILY LIFE WITH LONGTIME LOVE MICHAEL DOUGLAS IS ONLY GETTING 'BETTER AND BETTER'

"I said, 'Look, I'm doing this show. You wouldn't have seen it, you were only babies when it came out but you know how much I love history and treasures," the 53-year-old explained of her son, Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19. "[My son] went, 'Are you doing National Treasure?' I went, 'How do you know about that?' And they said, 'Are you kidding me? We love those movies!'" she continued of the famed 2004 and 2007 films starring Nicholas Cage.