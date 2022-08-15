Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Despite that sentiment, Carys has already forayed into the world of showbiz via her modeling gigs and singing aspirations, but she's admitted that she feels a sense of pressure from living in the public eye.

"A photo dump of what I deemed to be the more 'aesthetic' photos of my summer so far. I strayed away from Instagram for so long thinking it needed to be a place of perfect curation," she confessed in an August 4 post. "There is no problem in wanting to show the more 'pleasing' side of life but I began to see Instagram as something I should be doing rather than something I wanted to do, how silly! I love these memories and want to show them."