YouTube Sensation CboysTV Says They Are 'Very Calculated in Planning and Executing Our Stunts': 'Safety Is a Priority'

Iwerks loves working alongside his "best friends," especially since they all "bring our own strengths and talents to Cboys," he says. "For example, Micah and Evan love to long jump, while Ben and CJ have an intangible gift when it comes to pranking, Ken’s impeccable humor, and so on. We need the whole team for Cboys to work — not just because we each bring a unique piece, but we make sure to push each other to be better."

Of course, there's typical bumps along the way, but the group feels grateful for their fans and all the success thus far.

"The biggest challenge has been making sure everyone is on the same page. We’ve realized the importance of clear communication and organization in reaching our goals. Everyone has an integral role in taking Cboys to the next level from a business and content standpoint," Lotzer says.