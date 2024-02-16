Jonny Lee Miller Reveals 'Fearless' Ex-Wife Angelia Jolie Convinced Him to Jump Out of a Plane: 'I Found It Terrifying'
Jonny Lee Miller revealed he briefly took up a daring hobby to impress ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
On the Wednesday, February 14, installment of the Radio X drivetime show, Miller said that he and the Maleficent actress were still in earlier stages of their relationship when she asked him to go skydiving.
"I was dating a young lady called Angelina and she said, 'Let's do something exciting this weekend,'" the actor shared. "‘Why don't we go to Hemet, which is just outside L.A., and jump out of an airplane?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, sounds great.'"
"She was cool as a cucumber," he quipped. "Fearless, that woman. And so, we did tandem jumps and I'm not going to lie, I found it terrifying, but I did it anyway."
"We went back because we did this program where you do a bit more technical stuff each jump," he explained. "Then we trained for a solo jump, and thank goodness it was too windy, so we didn't do the solo jump."
The Hackers actor, 51, went on to do the dive three times with Jolie, but confessed he had no desire to ever skydive again.
Jolie and Miller met on the set of Hackers and tied the knot in 1996 before calling it quits in 2000. Despite their breakup, the pair have remained cordial over the years.
The mother-of-six shared that Miller was "still a great friend" of hers in a 2014 interview and gushed she had "a lot of fun" making the 1995 crime drama with her ex.
As OK! previously reported, the 48-year-old even paid the Trainspotting actor a visit in June 2021 while she was in New York.
"It’s dawned on Angie that she’s missing adventure and excitement in her life. So when her ex-husband Jonny got in touch recently and invited her to hang out, she threw caution to the wind and said why the heck not!" an insider spilled at the time.
"They had a wonderful time and spent more than three hours talking and laughing and reminiscing," the insider added. "Angie hasn’t let loose like this in a very long time."