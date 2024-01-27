Ed Kelce Respectfully Avoids Awkward Prenup Question About Son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: 'She’s Following Her Passion'
Despite the fact Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not engaged, while on a recent episode of Audacy’s “92.3 The Fan” radio show with hosts Baskin and Phelps, Ed Kelce was asked if his son would sign a prenup with the pop star.
The father of the Chiefs tight end vaguely answered the question, in which the hosts pointed out Travis’ net worth is significantly lower than his lover.
“I think you get to a point. I don’t know that Taylor is out there trying to make money, trying to build this huge empire,” Ed said on Friday January 26.
“I think she’s out there following her passion, doing what she knows and what she enjoys. People are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean,” he continued, respectfully avoiding the awkward query.
Ed then gracefully moved on from the strange conversation before Baskin and Phelps pushed him on the first time he met the “Cruel Summer” singer.
“I met Taylor at Travis’ house. When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there because he’s sequestered with the team,” Ed recalled, though he did not specify a date of the introduction. “Everyone meets at the house and they have a shuttle that comes [to] pick everyone up and take them to the game. At any given home game, you could end up with 20 people there.”
“Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is. Jeez, you know, like a real idiot,’” he continued. “And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”
The dad of two professional football players later touched on how his family has rose to fame since Travis began dating the blonde beauty.
“I don’t know if it’s crazy,” Ed said. “Yes, he’s dating Taylor, and yeah, there’s eyes on you every place you go. It’s funny because last year, [my ex-wife] Donna [Kelce] and I were shown on TV screens, and we had some articles that were done. So, our name was out there.”
Ed did admit he has gotten a lot more attention since the relationship took off, however, he recalled the intense coverage the family got when Travis and his brother, Jason, faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl.
“We were so popular, the [NFL] commissioner offered to let us sit in the box for the Super Bowl,” Ed joked. “More people recognize us since he started dating Taylor, though. I’ll be [in] the grocery store, somebody will smile and say, ‘Hey!’ Come over and say ‘Hi Ed,’ and I have no idea who they are. That has certainly picked up and become more frequent by a long shot than the before Taylor days.”