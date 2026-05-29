Why CBS 'Mornings' Ignored Stephen Colbert's Finale: Inside the Late-Night Snub Drama

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Stephen Colbert’s final episode of The Late Show marked the end of an era in late-night television, but viewers tuning into CBS Mornings may not have known it ever happened. Despite the finale being one of the most significant moments in the network’s recent entertainment history, the morning program noticeably skipped coverage. According to one report, that absence wasn’t accidental.

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A Directive From the Top

Source: The Free Press/YOUTUBE CBS executives reportedly ordered it to avoid covering the finale.

According to a Tuesday report from Puck’s Matthew Belloni, the decision to sidestep Colbert’s farewell came from CBS News President Tom Cibrowski, who issued a directive not to highlight the finale. The move followed lingering frustration over a recent Late Show segment that took aim at CBS News figures. Colbert’s joke targeted CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil and CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, mocking a situation in which Dokoupil had to report on President Donald Trump’s trip to China from Taiwan due to a visa issue.

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Source: MEGA He previously mocked CBS news figures during a segment.

The bit featured exaggerated visuals, including Dokoupil depicted with his head stuck in a pumpkin and Weiss portrayed as attempting to free him. Network executives reportedly viewed the segment as crossing a line. The sentiment internally was that Colbert “kicked colleagues when they were down,” and the joke was described as “unprofessional and unprovoked.”

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Tension Inside the Network

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Source: MEGA Gayle King briefly acknowledged Stephen Colbert during his final night.

The fallout highlights a broader tension between CBS’ entertainment and news divisions. Colbert, long known for his political satire, has frequently blurred the lines between comedy and commentary, sometimes at the expense of his own corporate family. Executives reportedly felt that Colbert had not shown support for CBS News, particularly at a time when the division had backed him during challenges surrounding The Late Show, including its cancellation announcement and regulatory scrutiny. Still, the directive wasn’t a full blackout. Gayle King offered a farewell to Colbert on the night of his finale, signaling that while coverage was limited, it wasn’t entirely suppressed across the network.

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Not the Only Show to Stay Quiet

CBS wasn’t alone in its silence. ABC’s Good Morning America also skipped a segment on Colbert’s goodbye, suggesting that even outside the network, the finale didn’t receive the kind of morning-show treatment typically reserved for major TV milestones. That said, the internal dynamics at CBS appear more pointed, with the decision tied directly to Colbert’s on-air criticism of colleagues.

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A Complicated Farewell

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE The network tension exposed growing issues inside CBS.