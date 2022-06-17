OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

2-FacedTop CBS News Star’s TWO WIVES Co-Anchor Newscast Wearing Same Dress

cbs news stars two wives wearing same color dress pp
Source: @courtneyfriel/Instagram
By:

Jun. 17 2022, Published 9:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

This is something you certainly don't see every day! When Courtney Friel and Lauren Lyster both hosted KTLA, the duo were spotted wearing the same color dress.

But the real kicker is that Friel was once married to CBS Correspondent Carter Evans, who is now married to Lyster. Though this might be a bit weird, the two ladies are actually pals in real life.

Article continues below advertisement
cbs news stars two wives wearing same color dress
Source: @courtneyfriel/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, Friel took everything in stride, even taking to social media to post about the funny coincidence.

"*Sister Wives Live* 👯‍♀️ on @ktla5news today. It’s my second time anchoring with @laurenlyster - and we are getting lots accomplished during the commercial breaks on planning camps for the kids, and working out the summer custody schedule! #MultiTasking Wonder if @CarterEvans is watching? 😝 See you 11,12,1,3pm #KTLA," she captioned a shot of them in their blue frocks.

Of course, people couldn't help but chuckle at the situation. "We tried *really hard* not to tweet out 'sister wives!' today. 💙👀 @laurenlyster," KTLA5News wrote in the comments section, while others praised the two for not bad mouthing each other.

One person said, "Love this! You’re such a good example of how blended families should work. Your kids are very lucky! (As is Carter 😂)," while another added, "I am obsessed with this relationship!! I wish I got along with my son's stepmom. I do get along with my stepkid's moms, but not like you ladies! You 2 are an inspiration!"

A third user added, "Good work …life is too short, so great for kids and everyone - keep going 👏❤️👏."

Article continues below advertisement
cbs news stars two wives wearing same color dress
Source: @courtneyfriel/Instagram

Evans was married to Friel from 2005 to 2016, and then he married Lyster in 2018. It seems like they are one big, happy family, as Friel frequently posts with Lyster.

"#FrielMyVibe: and now Cas is a 6th grader! Today was 5th grade culmination! Thanks @LAUSD #ModernFamily," she captioned a photo of her two kids, Cash and Cameron, Evans and Lyster on June 9.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.