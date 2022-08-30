Back To School! Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream Rocks Adorable Uniform For First Day Of Kindergarten
They grow up so fast! On Tuesday, August 30, Blac Chyna uploaded a snap of her and Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Dream as she ventured off to school.
"Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕 Proud mom moment 😇," the reality star captioned the cute snap, which showed the tot clad in a uniform that consisted of a white collared shirt, navy cardigan, blue plaid skirt, white knee-high socks and fresh white kicks.
The tot wore her curly locks down but added a matching plaid headband, and her rolling, sparkly backpack rested on the ground.
Fans were delighted to see the school snap since Dream doesn't appear on the Kardashians' reality shows as often as her cousins do. "Look[s] just like Rob 😍," commented one Instagram user, while another noted, "😍 Omg she’s getting so big."
"Wow she is so beautiful 😍😍the most beautiful kardashian girl," added another. "May God bless and protect your baby girl🤲🏽🙏🏽."
Though Chyna, 34, and her ex-fiancé, 35, coparent the young student, they're far from being on good terms. Aside from hurling countless damaging accusations against the other, the mom-of-two filed a lawsuit against the sock designer after he posted nude photos of the reality star. However, while the case was at the stage of jury selection, they reached a settlement — though details of that are still unclear.
Prior to that legal battle, the mom-of-two filed a lawsuit against several members of the Kardashian family, claiming they defamed her and purposely tried to get her E! reality series, Rob & Chyna, canceled after one season. In the end, the famous brood came out victorious.
"They're happy to have this behind them," Kardashian lawyer Michael G. Rhodes stated at the time. "I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant."
Parts of the trial, which took place over two weeks this spring, will play out in the second season of The Kardashians, though Hulu cameras weren't allowed inside the courthouse.