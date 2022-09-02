Proud Momma! Jessica Simpson Gushes Over Children’s ‘Amazing’ First Day Of School
Jessica Simpson is overwhelmed with joy after her adorable children headed back to school on Wednesday, August 31.
The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram with heartwarming first day photos of her eldest daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, 10, and son Ace Knute Johnson, 9, clad in their similar uniforms.
"These two had an amazing first day of school! I’m so proud!" she wrote in the caption. "Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it. Happy kiddos."
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer's friends and fans flooded the post's comments section with admirable thoughts and an abundance of love.
"Wishing them an amazing year ahead!" expressed celebrity hair stylist Rita Hazan.
"Oh my they are so precious!!!!!" commented one fan. "Absolutely gorgeous children." Others fawned over how much Simpson's children looked like mini versions of the talented singer.
Missing from the back-to-school madness was Simpson and husband Eric Johnson's third child, adorable 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae.
Before Maxwell and Ace happily headed back to school, they enjoyed one fun summer.
Throughout the last few months, Simpson has kept her followers up to date with all of her family's warm weather adventures, which included a relaxing lake trip with their closest loved ones.
"Our family had the best 4th of July week on Lake Austin. We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins," expressed Simpson in an Instagram post from the holiday weekend. "It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week. Settled into summer feeling good."
As the Open Book author enjoys these special moments with her family, Simpson's inner circle has just been wanting to make sure there is nothing the star is hiding regarding potential body image issues.
In certain photos of the star's stunning swimsuit selfies, fans began to grow concerned about the "Take My Breath Away" singer's shrinking figure.
OK! has previously reported Simpson's recent fitness journey and ongoing struggle with body-related concerns, something she's candidly discussed. "It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated," stated Simpson in regard to maintaining a positive mindset and healthy lifestyle.