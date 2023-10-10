15 Celebrities Who Have Bipolar Disorder: Selena Gomez, Kanye West, Mariah Carey and More

Selena Gomez has been trying to break the stigma when it comes to mental health.

The world learned more about her struggles in her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. She talked to Rolling Stone prior to the release and disclosed that she had been to four treatment centers since she began dealing with mental health issues in her 20s.

"I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad," she said.

Her doctors believed that her psychosis triggered her bipolar disorder.