15 Celebrities Who Have Bipolar Disorder: Selena Gomez, Kanye West, Mariah Carey and More
Ben Stiller
Actor-comedian Ben Stiller knew that his mental health issue caused random outbursts while on set. Even his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, suffered from depression and other mental health conditions.
"I have not been an easygoing guy," Ben told GQ. "I think it's called bipolar manic depression. I've got a rich history of that in my family. I'm not proud of the fact that I lost my temper. Sometimes you just f--- up."
Britney Spears
Britney Spears often worries fans with her bizarre behavior, but she has been open about her mental health struggles over the past few years, including bipolar disorder.
In 2007, the "If U Seek Amy" singer held her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, as hostages. She was taken to a mental health facility, where she received her diagnosis.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder while helping her husband, Michael Douglas, fight cancer. She also dealt with a legal battle with his first wife over the Wall Street sequel proceeds.
Her publicist said in a statement that Zeta-Jones checked herself into a mental health facility to treat her condition.
Chris Brown
In 2014, a rehabilitation facility penned in a statement that Chris Brown was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
"Mr. Brown will also require close supervision by his treating physician in order to ensure his bipolar mental health condition remains stable," the unnamed facility confirmed. "It is not uncommon for patients with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Bipolar II to use substances to self-medicate their biomedical mood swings and trauma triggers."
Meanwhile, Superior Court Judge James Brandlin noted that the "Under the Influence" singer responded well to the treatment he received amid his court battle with Rihanna.
David Harbour
Stranger Things actor David Harbour got candid about his diagnosis in an interview.
"I have been struggling with the medical model of mental illness for a long time," he told The Big Issue. "I started to really get into talk therapy around the particular trauma, and I find that narrative and stories, dealing intellectually and emotionally with personal trauma, has been far more liberating to me than hospitals and drugs."
The War of the Worlds star said he luckily had family who support him.
Previously, Harbour said he faced a manic episode that triggered the disorder.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, who started using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them after coming out as nonbinary, first spoke about her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2011. She told People she felt relieved when she finally learned what was wrong with her after years of struggling.
The Camp Rock actress also had a near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018.
Francis Ford Coppola
Famed Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola dealt with bipolar disorder decades ago.
His biography Godfather: The Intimate Francis Ford Coppola revealed that he had it in 1977.
"Coppola was diagnosed by a psychiatrist as having manic-depressive tendencies, for which lithium was prescribed," the book stated.
Two years later, he was bombarded with allegations that he suffered multiple nervous breakdowns while shooting Apocalypse Now, though Coppola denied the claims.
Halsey
Halsey spreads awareness about bipolar disorder through her interviews and music.
She revealed in a YouTube video that she made her album Manic when she had a manic episode. She previously posted tweets to show love and support for everyone with the same condition.
"No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing," one of her tweets read. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."
Kanye West
Kanye West checked into psychiatric care in 2016 when he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He spoke about his struggles in his interview with David Letterman and shared his experience in the facility.
"They handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know," he continued. "That's something that I am so happy that I experienced myself so I can start by changing that moment."
When he began showing erratic behavior in the years thereafter, his then-wife Kim Kardashian asked the public for compassion and empathy as they tried to get through it.
Mariah Carey
In her interview with Jess Cagle of People, Mariah Carey spoke candidly about going through the "hardest ones" in her life. She started taking medication for bipolar II disorder, which caused her to experience depression and hypomania.
According to Carey, she thought she only had a severe sleep disorder.
"I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy," she continued. "I would feel so lonely and sad — even guilty that I wasn't doing what I needed to be doing for my career."
Amid her struggles, the "Touch My Body" singer shared that she was in the best place where she felt comfortable talking about her bipolar II disorder. She also expressed her hopes to have a place where the stigma surrounding the condition would not exist.
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson talked about his condition for the first time in the 2008 documentary Acting Class of 1977.
"I had really good highs but some very low lows," he said. "I found out recently I'm manic depressive."
He got involved in several legal troubles before and after the documentary was released, from his antisemitic blunders to verbally abusing Oksana Grigorieva.
Richard Dreyfuss
In 2006, Richard Dreyfuss revealed through The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He started sharing his experiences since then in pursuit of removing the stigma surrounding it.
In a separate interview with People during his appearance at the 2013 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon in New York City, the Mr. Holland's Opus actor said, "There is no shame in having depression."
He shared the symptoms he had while dealing with manic depression, including anxiety.
"I trembled in fear. It's like the night before the test and you aren't really sure about the subject and this balloon of self-loathing starts to swell up fast in anticipation of failure," he said. "I lived that feeling everyday, every minute for my entire life."
Robert Downey Jr.
Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. has stayed sober for years after his long battle with addiction. He found it hard to do so at first because of his bipolar diagnosis.
ABC News quoted his stepmother, Rosemary, who revealed that the condition made it hard for him to stop himself from consuming alcohol and drugs. She added that he did not get help for that, and it only made his cravings worse.
Russell Brand
Russell Brand showed signs of bipolar disorder when he was 11 years old, and he eventually developed an eating disorder and cocaine/heroin addiction. The condition also triggered him to make controversial remarks, leading to his firing from MTV and BBC.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez has been trying to break the stigma when it comes to mental health.
The world learned more about her struggles in her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. She talked to Rolling Stone prior to the release and disclosed that she had been to four treatment centers since she began dealing with mental health issues in her 20s.
"I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad," she said.
Her doctors believed that her psychosis triggered her bipolar disorder.