Demi Lovato Admits She 'Spent So Many Years Struggling' Prior to Her Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis: 'I Was So Relieved'

She then recalled a particularly low moment from her days as a Disney star.

"It was things like, I remember being 15 years old on a tour bus and watching fans follow my bus with posters and trying to get me to wave outside the window. And all I could do was just sit there and cry," she explained. "And I remember being in the back of my tour bus watching my fans and crying and being like, 'Why am I so unhappy?'"