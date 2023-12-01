Botched: 12 Celebrities Who Had the Craziest Plastic Surgery Procedures

New York socialite Amanda Lepore shocked everyone with her plastic surgeries over the past few decades. Her continuous enhancements earned her the title: "the most expensive body on Earth."

"I sometimes think about doing getting more stuff done to my body, but not really," she told the New York Post. "Plastic surgery is for when you don't like things. Everything I've got already looks so good."

She underwent hairline lowering and eyebrow lifting in Mexico in 2000, double eyelid surgery, several cheekbone augmentations, rhinoplasty, lip augmentation and reduction, augmentation mammoplasty, rib reshaping surgery and gender reassignment surgery.