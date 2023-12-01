Botched: 12 Celebrities Who Had the Craziest Plastic Surgery Procedures
Amanda Lepore
New York socialite Amanda Lepore shocked everyone with her plastic surgeries over the past few decades. Her continuous enhancements earned her the title: "the most expensive body on Earth."
"I sometimes think about doing getting more stuff done to my body, but not really," she told the New York Post. "Plastic surgery is for when you don't like things. Everything I've got already looks so good."
She underwent hairline lowering and eyebrow lifting in Mexico in 2000, double eyelid surgery, several cheekbone augmentations, rhinoplasty, lip augmentation and reduction, augmentation mammoplasty, rib reshaping surgery and gender reassignment surgery.
Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah maintained she never had something enhanced surgically, but the public has often compared her to one of the Muppets because of her full lips and cheeks.
Top surgeons also spoke with Hollywood Life and explained the potential surgeries the Splash actress received to achieve her current look.
Dr. Richard Fleming shared that Hannah had so much work done, including fillers and nose jobs.
"Her face looks much rounder, everything about her face used to be much thinner, cheeks, jaw line, nasal labal lines, everything was much more pronounced," said Dr. Fleming. "In my opinion there's a lot more fullness and it's not a natural contour. I have no idea what they did, but there is filler material in there."
Donatella Versace
Luxury fashion designer Donatella Versace sparked buzz that she had aesthetic surgeries over the years. The claims suggested she underwent rhinoplasty and received face lifts, lip injections, laser treatments and Botox.
"I don't even know what my natural color is," she said during a 2010 interview with Love Magazine. "Natural? What is natural? What is that? I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables."
Heidi Montag
The Hills actress Heidi Montag turned people's heads because of her beauty when she debuted in Hollywood, but she changed everything when she underwent 10 cosmetic surgeries in one day in 2010.
She had a chin reduction, rhinoplasty, liposuction, brow lift, facial fat injections and b---- augmentation, to name a few. She also had her ears pinned back.
In September, she appeared on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast and recalled the time she had her chin sawed off.
"At the time, my surgeon was like, 'Oh, it will be a quick recovery, a few months.' And it took me over a year to heal, so I could barely talk [with] my jaw," she said.
Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey has been open about her struggles after undergoing plastic surgery. She wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner how a nose job left her nearly unrecognizable.
"When I was a kid, I was completely anti-rhinoplasty. I mean it was like my religion. I was like, I loved that my parents did it. I understand it was the 50s," she disclosed. "I understand they were assimilating ... You can't be Jewish. You know, you can't look Jewish. You're just trying to fit into whatever is the group think."
She went through a dorsal hump removal that affected her career and supposed upcoming movie roles. Fortunately, Dancing With the Stars helped her make a comeback.
Joan Rivers
Joan Rivers admitted to having plastic surgeries throughout her lifetime.
The comedian, who died on September 4, 2014, at the age of 81, shared that she had hundreds of cosmetic operations as of 2015. She believed that her first surgery was a facelift when she was 32.
Rivers then continuously had more procedures, including a nose job, facelifts and countless Botox shots.
Jocelyn Wildenstein
Jocelyn Wildenstein marked the beginning of her surgery journey when she received an eye lift during the first year of her marriage to Alec Wildenstein. Experts said she probably had undergone more lifts, plumping injections, upper and lower eyelid surgery and cheek implants over the years.
Katie Price
Katie Price underwent extreme plastic surgeries, which started with a chest enhancement when she was 18. She also had rhinoplasty, fillers, a facelift, fat injection and liposuction.
"It's like a car — you have an MOT. If you get a scratch or a dent, you fix it, and that's how I feel with my body," Price said of her surgeries. "I'm not trying to look younger and I definitely don't want that alien look — when people go over the top and look like freaks."
Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers liked his look after undergoing cosmetic surgery, but some doctors said his eyelid and brow lift surgery changed his whole face dramatically.
"I'm not happy about it," he said of his botched eyelid lift. "It drives me crazy."
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson's changing appearance made headlines before and after his death. He shared that he had a nose job after getting involved in an accident, sharing how the procedure could also help him breathe more properly.
But after his first nose enhancement, he reportedly underwent more sessions that he almost erased his nose.
The "Thriller" singer also had eyelid surgery, chin surgery and cheek implants during several botched surgeries in the years before his death.
Mickey Rourke
Sin City actor Mickey Rourke lost his signature bad boy look when his boxing injuries required him to undergo plastic surgeries, with most ending as epic fails. He had over five rhinoplasty procedures, on top of chin implants, filler injections, cheek implants, lower lip implants and hair transplants to create his new appearance.
Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley opened up about the disastrous silicone cheek implants she had after an unlicensed individual did the procedure. With her current appearance, the public assumes she has had countless facelifts, Botox injections and collagen treatments all over her face.