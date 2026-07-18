Celebrities at the FIFA World Cup 2026: See the Biggest Stars in the Stands
July 18 2026, Published 6:35 a.m. ET
The FIFA World Cup 2026 has drawn some of the biggest names in entertainment.
From headlining opening ceremonies to cheering on their favorite teams from the stands, celebrities have made appearances throughout the tournament. Ahead of the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, OK! rounds up the most notable celebrity sightings so far.
Brad Pitt and Penélope Cruz
After watching USA vs. Türkiye match in Los Angeles on June 25, Brad Pitt witnessed the action unfold between Spain and Belgium alongside Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. His girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, was also spotted among the crowd.
Drake
On July 2, Drake enjoyed a World Cup game between Portugal and Croatia. During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his first-ever knockout-stage goal of the tournament that helped beat their rival team.
Ed Westwick
Ed Westwick rooted for his home country, England, during a match against Panama on June 27.
Javier Bardem
Bardem has been in full support of his home country of Spain, which is now included in the semifinal lineup at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Jay-Z
Attending the global football tournament, Jay-Z joined fans at the June 14 match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Katy Perry
On June 12, Katy Perry headlined the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening in Los Angeles with musical special guest, 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius. Other headliners included Tyla, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Anitta, to name a few.
Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher was photographed with his lookalike sons during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton has been spotted supporting teams at several tournament events, including at the Los Angeles opening ceremony on June 12, the USA vs. Australia match on June 19 and the USA vs. Türkiye on June 25.
Salma Hayek
FIFA World Cup official global ambassador Salma Hayek took in the action at the opening ceremony in Mexico City on June 11.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Samuel L. Jackson
Even Samuel L. Jackson turned up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt on July 3.
Terry Crews
Makin' his way to New York New Jersey Stadium, Terry Crews was seen enjoying a match between Norway and Brazil on July 5.
Tom Cruise and David Beckham
Tom Cruise and David Beckham enjoyed the sporting spectacle from their premium seats at SoFi Stadium on June 12.
Alexandra Daddario
"Quarters," Alexandra Daddario captioned a World Cup photoset from the England vs. Norway match.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba spent time with her daughters, Honor Marie and Haven Garner, during the USA vs. Türkiye 2026 World Cup Group D match on June 25.
She wrote in the caption, "Our first world cup game!! Vamoooss ⚽️ @fifaworldcup."
Maya Jama
Before returning to London to host Love Island Aftersun, Maya Jama supported England during a thrilling match against Norway.
"Side quest summer 😆🏴(I made it to work on time, live on your tv tonight at 10pm lol )," she shared.
Sófia Vergara
Sofía Vergara, a World Cup ambassador for Telemundo, went twinning with her niece, Claudia, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch the FIFA World Cup match between the USA and Paraguay.
She captioned the upload, "Copa Mundial!⚽️❤️."
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush has been having a fun time watching World Cup matches with her partner, Ashlyn Harris.
"Three World Cup games in seven days? I like them apples! 🍎 MetLife > Philly > MetLife. Cheesesteaks, hotdogs, and the 4th of July. Football is life!" she gushed in the caption.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham put on a united front with David, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham while watching England's World Cup quarterfinal match against Norway in Miami on July 11.
The matriarch wrote, "Special moment tonight in Miamiwith my family and for our country xxxx 🏴."