Celebrities at the FIFA World Cup 2026: See the Biggest Stars in the Stands

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has drawn some of the biggest names in entertainment. From headlining opening ceremonies to cheering on their favorite teams from the stands, celebrities have made appearances throughout the tournament. Ahead of the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, OK! rounds up the most notable celebrity sightings so far.

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Brad Pitt and Penélope Cruz

Source: MEGA The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off on June 11.

After watching USA vs. Türkiye match in Los Angeles on June 25, Brad Pitt witnessed the action unfold between Spain and Belgium alongside Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. His girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, was also spotted among the crowd.

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Drake

Source: MEGA Mexico opened the World Cup on June 11.

On July 2, Drake enjoyed a World Cup game between Portugal and Croatia. During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his first-ever knockout-stage goal of the tournament that helped beat their rival team.

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Ed Westwick

Source: MEGA The tournament became the first World Cup to feature 48 teams.

Ed Westwick rooted for his home country, England, during a match against Panama on June 27.

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Javier Bardem

Source: MEGA Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are the three host nations.

Bardem has been in full support of his home country of Spain, which is now included in the semifinal lineup at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Jay-Z

Source: MEGA The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening in Los Angeles featured star-studded performances.

Attending the global football tournament, Jay-Z joined fans at the June 14 match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

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Katy Perry

Source: MEGA The FIFA World Cup will also host the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

On June 12, Katy Perry headlined the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening in Los Angeles with musical special guest, 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius. Other headliners included Tyla, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Anitta, to name a few.

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Noel Gallagher

Source: MEGA The halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Noel Gallagher was photographed with his lookalike sons during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium.

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Paris Hilton

Source: MEGA The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Paris Hilton has been spotted supporting teams at several tournament events, including at the Los Angeles opening ceremony on June 12, the USA vs. Australia match on June 19 and the USA vs. Türkiye on June 25.

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Salma Hayek

Source: MEGA MetLife Stadium was temporarily renamed to New Jersey New York Stadium.

FIFA World Cup official global ambassador Salma Hayek took in the action at the opening ceremony in Mexico City on June 11.

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Samuel L. Jackson

Source: MEGA FIFA follows a rule that prohibits corporate branding in stadium names during the tournament.

Even Samuel L. Jackson turned up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt on July 3.

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Terry Crews

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS will perform at the halftime show.

Makin' his way to New York New Jersey Stadium, Terry Crews was seen enjoying a match between Norway and Brazil on July 5.

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Tom Cruise and David Beckham

Source: MEGA The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show is curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Tom Cruise and David Beckham enjoyed the sporting spectacle from their premium seats at SoFi Stadium on June 12.

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Alexandra Daddario

Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram Alexandra Daddario claimed she was 'kicked out of the stands' during a World Cup game.

"Quarters," Alexandra Daddario captioned a World Cup photoset from the England vs. Norway match.

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Jessica Alba

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba was spotted with her daughters and friends at SoFi Stadium.

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Maya Jama

Source: @mayajama/Instagram Maya Jama reportedly went back to London after the match.

Before returning to London to host Love Island Aftersun, Maya Jama supported England during a thrilling match against Norway. "Side quest summer 😆🏴(I made it to work on time, live on your tv tonight at 10pm lol )," she shared.

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Sófia Vergara

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram1 Sofía Vergara shared her plans to host a 2026 FIFA World Cup party.

Sofía Vergara, a World Cup ambassador for Telemundo, went twinning with her niece, Claudia, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch the FIFA World Cup match between the USA and Paraguay. She captioned the upload, "Copa Mundial!⚽️❤️."

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Sophia Bush

Source: @sophiabush/Instagram Sophia Bush began dating Ashlyn Harris in 2023.

Sophia Bush has been having a fun time watching World Cup matches with her partner, Ashlyn Harris. "Three World Cup games in seven days? I like them apples! 🍎 MetLife > Philly > MetLife. Cheesesteaks, hotdogs, and the 4th of July. Football is life!" she gushed in the caption.

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Victoria Beckham

Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham has an ongoing feud with his parents.