Birthday Glow! Sofía Vergara, 54, Goes Braless as She Shows Off Her Tiny Waist in Skin-Tight Dress During Lavish Vacation: Photos
July 10 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Sofía Vergara proved that age is just a number!
On Thursday, July 9, she took to her Instagram account to share two separate posts from her birthday trip to Italy.
Turning 54 on July 10, she looked stunning in a low-cut colorful floral dress that hugged her figure, showing off her enviable waist as she posed on the steps of the Italian streets.
In another post from the same day, the Modern Family actress let her long brunette hair flow in the wind as she went braless for the sultry selfies.
Vergara captioned the post “Una splendida giornata❤️🇮🇹,” meaning a splendid day, and for the other simply put “❤️🇮🇹🎂.”
And her fans were quick to leave comments on both posts.
“My god woman 🔥😍!” said her friend and fellow actress Jessica Alba.
One fan wrote, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous and hilarious human🎉 luv you.”
“Italy is breathtaking, Sofia, but honestly… nobody is looking at the background when you’re in the frame,” another commented about the stunning snapshots.
With many fans acknowledging her birthday, one wrote, “Happy Birthday! Looking stunning as ever!”
A fourth gushed, “❤️ you are perfect. In every way ❤️.”
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Sofía Vergara's Vacation Companion
Seemingly, she is on the trip with her boyfriend, Douglas Chabbott. Vergara and the businessman have been linked since the middle of 2025 and went public on Instagram in December of the same year.
Vergara posted with him on Instagram, which she captioned, “Te am.” However, the two had been linked for several months before the hard launch, with Vergara even sharing an Instagram Story photo of them at an Oasis concert in September.
'Navigate This New Phase'
Before Chabbot, Vergara was married to Joe Manganiello for seven years after meeting in May 2014. They announced their separation in July 2023, and their divorce was finalized in February 2024 due to irreconcilable differences.
In a joint statement, the couple announced they were separating after almost a decade of marriage. Manganiello filed for divorce two days later. The split was primarily driven by differing stances on whether or not the pair should have children, as Manganiello desired kids and Vergara did not.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they wrote.