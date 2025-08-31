PHOTOS Celebrities Get Real About Their Plastic Surgery: From Kristin Cavallari to Clara Dao and More Source: MEGA; @clara_dao/Instagram Celebrities are opening up about their cosmetic journeys, igniting conversations and stirring up a bit of controversy. OK! Staff Aug. 31 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright did not hold back while reflecting on her struggles with implants. The reality star is considering downsizing her enhancements after experiencing changes post-motherhood. "I didn't really want to get another surgery done until I knew that I wasn't having more kids because then you're just gonna have to do it all over again," she shared in a March episode of her "When Reality Bites" podcast, adding she would "definitely go smaller."

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari set the record straight regarding Botox rumors. While she confirmed her b----- surgeries, she candidly shared the specifics of her implants with fans, aiming to demystify the topic.

Sam Kelly and Clara Dao

Influencers Sam Kelly and Clara Dao also peeled back the curtain on the realities of plastic surgery in the public eye. Kelly kept her enhancement decision under wraps, even from her dad, while Dao endured a significant fallout, losing hundreds of thousands of followers after her b----- enhancement contradicted her body positivity brand. "I fully expected I would be canceled once I announced my b--- job," Dao told the New York Post. "I've lost a lot of followers – around 500,000 across all my platforms. Losing followers doesn't come as a shock." She added, "I built my following based on that one single message of loving your natural body, your flat chest, especially. A big part of my following followed me for that message."

DeJa Skye

The former contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race shared a harrowing tale, recounting post-operative complications that nearly cost her life, shining a light on the risks that accompany such transformations. "It wasn't a very good experience, if I'm being honest," DeJa Skye said of her 2023 weight-loss surgery. "My body was like, 'No.' It was crazy, like, I legit almost died. And that was the darkest time, just sitting in the hospital bed alone and being like, 'Why did I do this to myself?'" "If I'm being 1,000 percent honest, nobody went to me and went, 'You need to lose weight.' I just got in my head and I overthink," she added. "'Maybe it would help my career? Maybe it would help my drag?' And in reality, I had it all before. It was just… I still don't know why I did it." According to Skye, she almost "died on that table," making her realize "that the voices in [her] head can be my worst f------ enemy, and I want to do better moving forward."