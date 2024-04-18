Brittany Cartwright Hits Back at Hater Claiming Her 'Big' Chest Makes Her Look 'Heavier': Photos
Brittany Cartwright is not allowing a hater to bring her down!
On Wednesday, April 17, the Vanderpump Rules alum posted two photos showing off her glamourous look while wearing a tight black corset.
While the reality TV star stunned in the confident snaps — which she captioned “Keep smiling 👑” — one user decided to comment on the way her body looked in the images.
“Babe those b---- are too big. They make you heavier than you even are,” the individual wrote.
In response, Cartwright clapped back at the troll for their rude comment, saying, “Could you imagine me going on your page and commenting on your body? Yes my b---- are big, cool.”
Meanwhile, other social media followers left comments regarding her recent separation from Jax Taylor.
“Jax will never change. Through the years he’s always in trouble,” one user said of Taylor, 44, while another added, “You are such a lovely, genuine person and a fabulous mother. Please don't let Jax drag you down.”
Others shared their hopes the two can work things out, with one individual stating, “Hoping you two can make it thru. Every couple has its challenges but only you two know what is best for you,” while another penned, “Don't be too quick to throw away a marriage. Nobody said it would be easy."
As OK! previously reported back in March — just weeks after the duo announced their split on their podcast, "When Reality Hits" — Cartwright told the press why they decided to call it quits.
The mother-of-one — who shares son Cruz, 3, with Taylor — began by stating how the controversial TV personality has been her "ride or die for nine years," but "there's only so much that a woman can take."
"Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like, 'Done.' Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'" she explained.
She noted how the "most important thing" and "all that matters" is her son, adding she has been "working on" herself during this time away from her husband.
"I feel a little bit of relief," she confessed. "I needed this space."
Cartwright additionally insisted her separation from Taylor was not "for [their] show" despite rumors.
"If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show," she said, referencing the premiere of the former lovebirds' new program, The Valley. "Like, I'm all about family. I'm all about marriage. I've been about that my entire life."
"So this is something real that I really needed to step back from," she concluded.