12 Celebrities Who Have Run for Office: Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Ronald Reagan and More
Anson Williams
Happy Days alum Anson Williams expressed his desire to run for mayor in Ojai, Calif., in June 2022. He tried his luck to score the position but lost to reelected Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix by only 42 votes.
Antonio Sabato Jr.
Antonio Sabato Jr. faced Julia Bronwley in the 2018 elections in pursuit of becoming the representative for California's 26th district. He did not win the race in the end.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised everyone when he expressed his desire to pursue a political career and become the governor of California. The Terminator actor's attempt was successful and defeated former Governor Gray Davis.
He served the office until his second term in January 2011.
Caitlyn Jenner
Former Olympian and Kris Jenner's ex Caitlyn Jenner left the reality TV spotlight to launch a bid to beat Governor Gavin Newsom in the September 2021 election. However, she only scored one percent of the total votes.
Clint Eastwood
The Man with No Name actor Clint Eastwood created his empire as the mayor of his hometown, Carmel, Calif., in 1986 after scoring 72.5 percent of the vote. He served in office for two years.
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon announced her candidacy for Governor of New York in March 2018, but Andrew Cuomo beat her.
"New York is my home. I've never lived anywhere else," she said in a video when she kicked off her campaign. "I was given chances I just don't see for most of New York's kids today. Our leaders are letting us down."
Dr. Mehmet Oz
On November 30, 2021, Dr. Mehmet Oz confirmed his campaign for Senate as a Republican through The Washington Examiner op-ed he penned. Despite making noise, he lost to John Fetterman in the end.
Glenn Jacobs
As successful as he was in the WWE, Glenn Jacobs also savored victory when he won the 2018 election and became the mayor of Knox County, Tenn.
Jerry Springer
Jerry Springer went through major shifts in career before serving Cincinnati as its mayor from 1977 to 1978. The Ringmaster star, who died on April 27 at the age of 79 due to pancreatic cancer, initially worked as a political reporter.
After his TV stint, he had an unsuccessful bid to become a representative in the Congress.
Jesse Ventura
Near the end of his time as a wrestler, Jesse Ventura marked his acting debut in 1987 through the movie Predator. He starred in more shows and movies prior to his political career.
Ventura first became the mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minn., before serving as the governor in 1999.
Jim Bob Duggar
Jim Bob Duggar's dream of becoming part of the state senate was left shattered after his son Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography materials.
He scored 15 percent of the vote.
Kanye West
In 2020, controversial rapper Kanye West dreamed big and announced his presidential bid. President Joe Biden won the race, and the Yeezy founder acknowledged his defeat using one word: WELP.
Ronald Reagan
Ronald Reagan started as an actor through the 1937 flick Love Is on the Air. After a few decades, he found himself serving as the governor of California until he became the 40th president of the U.S.