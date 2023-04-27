Jerry Springer Dead at 79, Family Confirms: 'His Loss Hurts Immensely'
Jerry Springer has "peacefully" died at the age of 79 in his home in Chicago after suffering a "brief illness" and a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday, April 27.
“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether it was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a spokesman for the family, expressed of the beloved talk show host.
"He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on," the sorrowful message added.
The family's statement continued to reflect on the broadcaster's legacy, writing: "Jerry, born Gerald Norman Springer in London, England on February 13, 1944, immigrated to Queens, New York at the age of four along with his parents and older sister."
"He graduated from Tulane University and Northwestern University Law School, served in the United States Army Reserves and had a long career in law, politics, journalism and broadcasting. He was known for the Jerry Springer Show, the Judge Jerry Show, the 'Springer on the Radio Show,' 'Baggage,' the 'Jerry Springer Podcast' and until recently even his own 60s folk music radio show in Cincinnati," the statement noted of Springer's successful ventures.
"He also wrote an autobiography and once starred in a movie. But he captured the emotions of the country in 2006 with a shockingly long and humorous run on the popular Dancing With the Stars Show," the statement read.
"As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other,'" the heartbreaking tribute concluded.
Tributes for the Ringmaster star quickly started to pour into social media after fans and friends learned of the legendary talk show star's passing.
"Wow! RIP JERRY SPRINGER! My late 90’s were filled with memories of the Jerry Springer Show! Rest in Peace legend!" fellow podcaster and actor Ben Baller wrote via Twitter.
"Can't believe Jerry Springer has died.. remember him when I was young. Was peak daytime TV... and also remember him talking so much about his Jewish roots, and being born in London. Fascinating life," a fan of Springer expressed.
Cincinnati Enquirer released the family statement regarding Springer's passing.