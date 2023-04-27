Jerry Springer Dead at 79, Family Confirms: 'His Loss Hurts Immensely'

Jerry Springer has "peacefully" died at the age of 79 in his home in Chicago after suffering a "brief illness" and a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday, April 27.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether it was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a spokesman for the family, expressed of the beloved talk show host.