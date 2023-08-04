Who Is Who? Brad Pitt, Fergie, Paul McCartney and More Celebrities Who Do Not Use Their Real Names

Jamie Foxx went through a hard time transitioning from his real name to his stage name.

In an interview with David Letterman in 2014 (via The Wrap), the 55-year-old Django Unchained star — whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop — said that he always had to remind himself that he would use "Jamie Foxx" as his stage name.

He also explained that he wanted to have a gender-neutral sounding name when he began his career as a stand-up comedian.

"I noticed that it would be like 1,000 guys showed up and only three girls," he said." But the three girls would always get a spot. So I went to the list and wrote down unisex names."