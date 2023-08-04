Who Is Who? Brad Pitt, Fergie, Paul McCartney and More Celebrities Who Do Not Use Their Real Names
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt only uses his full name when he flirts with women, Page Six claimed.
The actor, whose real name is William Bradley Pitt, picked his stage name using his middle name. However, William Bradley still comes out occasionally — whenever he tries to win over women's hearts.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello spoke about the story behind her stage name in her "Havana" music video's behind-the-scenes video. The singer, whose first name is Karla, chose her middle name because she reportedly found herself "through Camilla."
Cardi B
Although Cardi B is easy to pronounce, the rapper has a long name in real life.
Born Belcalis Almanzar, the musician's names are Spanish translations of the Arabic words. Belcalis reportedly references the Queen of Sheba while "al mandhar" means "watchtower."
Emma Stone
To become an actress of SAG, Emma Stone gave up her first name, Emily.
During her 2017 interview with W Magazine, the actress recalled that she had a choice to go by Emily J. Stone since another actress in SAG already took Emily Stone. She also considered Riley, but she soon heard people on Malcolm in the Middle set talking to an individual with that name.
Frank Ocean
While other celebrities changed their names as a requirement in the industry, Frank Ocean revealed that he switched everything as it "felt cool."
Before becoming a musician, the singer — born Christopher Edwin Breaux — only heard people call him by his nickname, Lonny. He decided to update his name to Christopher Francis Ocean and take on the new moniker, Frank Ocean, as soon as he debuted.
Halsey
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Halsey revealed that she wanted to redefine herself when she was still starting her career.
The singer, who was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, said she had to become different because "Ashley didn't deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn't that special."
"[Changing my name] gave me the opportunity to create a new persona that wasn't bound by the expectations I had for myself or the limitations that others placed on me because of my upbringing or my socioeconomic situation," she explained. "I created a person, and she could do everything."
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx went through a hard time transitioning from his real name to his stage name.
In an interview with David Letterman in 2014 (via The Wrap), the 55-year-old Django Unchained star — whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop — said that he always had to remind himself that he would use "Jamie Foxx" as his stage name.
He also explained that he wanted to have a gender-neutral sounding name when he began his career as a stand-up comedian.
"I noticed that it would be like 1,000 guys showed up and only three girls," he said." But the three girls would always get a spot. So I went to the list and wrote down unisex names."
Kit Harrington
Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington only realized his real name was Christopher when he was 11. He revealed to Glamour that his parents never told him about his first name and that he wanted to pursue his life and career as Kit.
Lana Del Ray
Before choosing Lana Del Ray as her official stage name, the singer-songwriter used different monikers like May Jailer and Sparkle Jump Rope Queen. She also used Lizzy Grant, based on her full name, Elizabeth Woolridge Grant.
The 38-year-old "Say Yes to Heaven" singer soon decided to use Lana Del Ray for good while having a trip to Miami with her sister.
Marilyn Monroe
The famous Marilyn Monroe's real name was not the one she used in the industry.
TIME revealed that a 20th Century Fox studio executive noticed that her real name — Norma Jeane Mortenson — might cause mispronunciations. The executives also suggested that Marilyn become her first name as she reportedly reminded them of Broadway star Marilyn Miller.
The late star, in the end, decided to use her mother's maiden name, Monroe, along with the first name.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus had a beautiful name, but she soon changed it to Miley Ray Cyrus.
The Flowers singer was born Destiny Hope Cyrus but received Smiley as a nickname since she reportedly smiled so much as a baby. She soon morphed Smiley into Miley and added a middle name like her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney has "James" in his first name, but he decided to drop it so he would not be mixed up with his father, James McCartney.
Fergie
Fergie, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, has been using the stage name since she started her career as an actress and musician. She also added Duhamel after her marriage to Josh Duhamel, but the singer filed documents in 2019 to revert to her given name following their divorce.
Travis Scott
Travis Scott's birth name is Jacques Webster, but he changed it to honor his loved one.
The "Highest in the Room" rapper told Grantland in 2014 that he decided to go by the name Travis in honor of his uncle.
"He was like my favorite uncle," he revealed. "My favorite relative. I looked up to him and s---."
Whoopi Goldberg
Her stand-up career helped Caryn Johnson come up with the name Whoopi Goldberg.
She revealed in a 2018 interview on The Graham Norton Show that she earned the nickname when she started acting like a whoopee cushion in one of her theater performances.