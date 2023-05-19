Miley Cyrus Reveals If Hit Song 'Flowers' Is About Split From Liam Hemsworth
Was Miley Cyrus' song "Flowers" written about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth?
In a recent interview, the pop star was asked by a news outlet if her 2020 divorce from the actor impacted her music, as fans across the internet speculated the hit single may be detailing their failed romance, with many theorizing Hemsworth cheated on Cyrus.
However, the Disney Channel alum denied the track was autobiographical. "I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience," she said. "It will set itself on fire all by itself."
"I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: 'I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.' It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: 'Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better,'" the divorcee continued.
"The song is a little fake it till you make it," she added about the beat. "Which I’m a big fan of."
"I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased," she added about her failed relationship with The Hunger Games alum. "Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."
As OK! previously reported, fans also speculated the song "Muddy Feet" — which is on her newest album Endless Summer Vacation as well — was about the Australian hunk's potential infidelity.
- Selena Gomez's Makeup-Free Face Proves She's A Rare Beauty As She Pays Homage To Miley Cyrus' New Album: See Photos
- Did Miley Cyrus Expose Liam Hemsworth Cheating On Her In New Song 'Muddy Feet'? Inside The Telling Lyrics
- Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi Comments On Theories Singer's Song 'Flowers' Is About Liam Hemsworth Cheating
"And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase/Now I know why you've been closing the curtains/Get the f*** out of my house. I don't know who the h*** you think you're messin' with/Get the f*** out of my house with that s***/Get the f*** out of my life with that," Cyrus sings on the track, seemingly accusing Hemsworth of smelling like another woman.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The chorus then mentions her past lover "coming 'round with your muddy feet," leaving her with no choice but to "have to do some[thing] 'bout it."
The lyrics also call out a past partner for gaslighting her when she would inquire about them seeing other woman. "Always questioning my questioning," the lyrics read.
British Vogue reported on Cyrus' comments.