Donald Trump Could 'Run This World From an Orange Jumpsuit' on House Arrest in Mar-A-Lago, Claims Bill Maher
On the Friday, October 20, episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Bill Maher and his guests Paul Begala and Bret Stephens, discussed how the guilty pleas of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia election crimes case may affect the former president.
Begala began the conversation, saying, “I did talk to friends of mine who were lawyers in Georgia, real lawyers, and this is not good for him. Well, I am a lawyer, but I’m not going to I’m not going to play when I do. I would not hire me if I needed a lawyer. So. But this is terrible for Donald Trump.”
Stephens chimed in, adding, “Hang on a second. I mean, there is this reality again that it’s horrible to think about, but with every successive prosecution, his numbers have gone up. And that’s a comment on the country. I think the guy belongs in jail. But every time the justice train moves, his supporters are digging in their heels. And for a lot of people who are kind of in the middle, it suddenly turns into a kind of a white noise because it’s so hard to keep count of all of, all of the charges. Ultimately, the only way I think you slay this beast is in an election or in a primary.”
Maher then shared a possible scenario for the 2024 presidential candidate, who could simultaneously be elected and convicted.
“Absolutely absolute. It’s also very much possible, I think. And I don’t think we’ll ever send him to jail, but I think he could get house arrest at Mar-a-Lago and be the president at the same time and run this world from an orange jumpsuit. That is not an unrealistic scenario,” the show’s host stated.
“And he’s already got all the classified documents there, so,” Begala joked, referencing Trump’s other indictment for the mishandling of classified documents.
“He wouldn’t even have to leave his bathroom,” Stephens quipped.
- 'Devastating for Donald Trump': Co-Conspirator Sidney Powell Pleads Guilty in Georgia Election Case
- 'The View' Audience Applauds Sunny Hostin After She Makes Prediction About Donald Trump's Future
- 'He Should Be Convicted': Bill Barr Blasts Donald Trump for 'Crossing the Line' in Classified Documents Case
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-five’s former lawyer and co-conspirator Sidney Powell has reached a plea deal in the case involving efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, on Friday, October 20.
Legal minds claimed this may be a "devastating development" for the Republican politician.
Powell plead guilty to charges under the state's anti-racketeering law, including six misdemeanors which accused her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.
The deal stipulated that Powell will be required to serve six years of probation, pay a $6,000 fine and write an apology letter to Georgia residents.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Powell also agreed to honestly testify against her co-defendants.