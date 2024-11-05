I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! 7 Stars Who Never Want to Play Their Iconic Roles Again
Colin Farrell – 'The Penguin'
The HBO spinoff series of The Batman movie was arduous for the 48-year-old, between the prosthetics, fat suit and darkness he needed to play the villain.
"By the end of it, I was b------- and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f------ wanted it to be finished," Colin Farrell recently said of being reluctant to do a second season. "Maybe in a year, I would. But when I finished I was like, ‘I never want to put that f------ suit and that f------ head on again.'"
Kristen Wiig – 'Bridesmaids'
It's not happening! One out-of-control poop scene was enough for 51-year-old Kristen Wiig, who shut the door on making a part two to the rowdy flick.
"It wasn't a hard decision," said the Saturday Night Live vet, who co-wrote the movie with Annie Mumolo. "We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that's not my goal in my creative life."
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – 'Fuller House'
Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 38, shared the role of cutie-pie Michelle Tanner on the popular sitcom Full House. By the time the reboot came along almost two decades later, they were established in the fashion world as heads of The Row.
"We understood," costar John Stamos said of their decision to pass. "I remember [costar] Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won... two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards. That's like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this?' I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not.'"
- Slammed By The Stars: Kim Cattrall, George Clooney, More Spill The Tea On Toxic Work Environments, Horrible Costars, Terrible Projects
- 12 of the Oldest Celebrities Who Are Still Working Today: From Clint Eastwood to Dick Van Dyke and More
- A Weighty Hollywood! Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Charlize Theron & More Stars Who Packed On The Pounds For Roles
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Keanu Reeves – 'Speed'
The 60-year-old just couldn't get on board when the bus-set thriller's sequel was set to take place on a cruise ship.
"It was just a situation in life where I got the script, and I read the script and I was like, ‘Agh,'" Keanu Reeves later said. "It was about a cruise ship, and I was like... a cruise ship is even slower than a bus. And I was just like, ‘I love you guys, but I just can't do it.'"
Jason Patrick took over as the male lead opposite original star Sandra Bullock.
Neve Campbell – 'Scream'
The actress backed out of the sixth installment of the horror flick when she felt she wasn't being paid enough.
"The offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," said 50-year-old Neve Campbell, whose character Sidney Prescott's absence in the film was attributed to her being in hiding with her family.
Said one character, "She deserves her happy ending."
And Campbell got one, too: She'll appear in Scream 7!
Will Ferrell – 'Elf'
"I just think it would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back in the elf tights: Buddy the middle-aged elf," Will Ferrell, 57, joked of reprising his role as a human brought up by Santa's helpers in the North Pole.
Many breathed a sigh of relief since the original movie is considered a holiday classic!