I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! 7 Stars Who Never Want to Play Their Iconic Roles Again

The HBO spinoff series of The Batman movie was arduous for the 48-year-old, between the prosthetics, fat suit and darkness he needed to play the villain.

"By the end of it, I was b------- and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f------ wanted it to be finished," Colin Farrell recently said of being reluctant to do a second season. "Maybe in a year, I would. But when I finished I was like, ‘I never want to put that f------ suit and that f------ head on again.'"