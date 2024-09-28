15 Celebrities Who Were Raised Mormon: From Ryan Gosling to Chelsea Handler and More

In 2013, Amy Adams opened up about the pros and cons she experienced while growing up Mormon.

“It provides a support system if you embrace it, despite all the controlling and guilting aspects of religion that I grew to resent,” she told The Sun. “What I still feel and rely on from that kind of teaching is how you can bring a lot of joy to the people around you by being positive and hopeful.”

The Disenchanted actress left the church despite its impact on her values.